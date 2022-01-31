Ecobank Group engages group executive

Ecobank Group has appointed Mr. Eric Odhiambo as group executive, corporate & investment banking. In line with the Group’s succession plan, the bank said that Odhiambo was appointed following the retirement of Akin Dada from the Ecobank Group, having reached the retirement age of 60. Odhiambo joined the Ecobank Group in September 2017 as group chief risk officer.

This followed 14 years with Citigroup in various senior management roles, including head risk analysis and remedial management, country risk manager, regional head of risk management in Africa and Turkey and was also a senior credit officer, among other roles.

He led various credit structuring and approvals from an independent risk point of view, while also participating with deal teams from corporate & investment banking, corporate finance, project finance, derivative structures and trade transaction services in actualising transactions.

Odhiambo provided continuous coaching and on-the-job training to credit officers across the businesses, reviewing and assigning credit limits. Also, he previously worked with Atlas Mara and ABN AMRO Bank in Kenya during his 30 years’ banking career

