Ecobank Group wins award for innovation in Financial Services

Pan-African banking group, Ecobank has won the Award for Innovation in Financial Services at the 2020 edition of the prestigious African Banker magazine Awards. The Awards, which reward banking excellence in Africa, were announced at a virtual ceremony held on 26th August.

 

 

The African Banker’s judging process sought to recognise the African banks that have demonstrated original and practical uses of technology to provide customer convenience, improved and more affordable services and greater access to the financial services sector in Africa.

 

 

Ade Ayeyemi, Group Chief Executive Officer said: “Winning the Award for Innovation in Financial Services from the African Banker magazine is such an honour. It provides public recognition of our pioneering role in harnessing technology to complement our pan-African presence and partnerships, to deliver accessible, convenient, affordable and innovative banking products which are making a difference to millions of lives and businesses across sub-Saharan Africa.

 

Five years ago, we commenced a digital transformation journey to transform our banking products and services.  This award attests to the success of that journey and we are delighted that our significant investment in technology is yielding the desired results.”

 

 

“Our one bank model, powered by our robust pan-African banking digital platform provides diverse products and services to governments and corporate clients using our digital platforms including  Ecobank Omni Plus amongst others, Ecobank Omni Lite for our SMEs and commercial bank clients as well as our Ecobank Mobile App and Ecobank Online for our consumer clients.

 

 

These are in addition to the highly effective cash management, transaction banking solutions and our cross-border Rapidtransfer remittance solution – a few of the headline-grabbing innovations that we have delivered to meet and exceed the evolving needs and expectations of our customers. I applaud all my Ecobank colleagues for their continued commitment and dedication to serving our customers especially during these challenging COVID-19 times.”

 

