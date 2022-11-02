Ecobank hosts “An Evening with Jacqueline Novogratz”

Ecobank Nigeria recently hosted Jacqueline Novogratz, CEO/Founder of Acumen and author of bestselling book, “Manifesto for a Moral Revolution” at its office complex, Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos, according to a press release. Acumen is a non-profit and impact investment organization which pioneers novel ways on how the world tackles poverty, through investments in companies, leaders and ideas across Africa, Latin America, South Asia, and the United States. In her remarks at the event, Chairman, Ecobank Nigeria, Bola Adesola, said the Pan African bank shares similar values with Acumen, which it actualises through the Ecobank Foundation, that aims to transform lives in Africa by focusing on three key areas, that includes health, education and financial empowerment. The activities of the Foundation reach thousands of people across the continent every day and its partnership is helping to change the lives of those most in need on the African continent. In attendance were Acumen fellows from the Acumen Academy, Investee company representatives, Paga, Koolboks Nigeria, Winock Limited, and Mr. Atedo Peterside, the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc.
