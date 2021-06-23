Ecobank lauded for women empowerment initiatives

Media entrepreneur and popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, has said she is motivated to partner with Ecobank on its “Selfmade Woman” initiative because of the bank’s various women friendly programmes, noting that many individuals, especially women, who own small businesses, are supported by the bank to succeed. Speaking at the “2021 Selfmade Woman Conference,” she said: “When I conceived the idea of self-made women empowerment conference, Ecobank was the first bank I thought about because I love how much they are into women empowerment.

They have a lot of programmes, a lot of platforms internally to help women in business. “They are really into helping women reach their full potentials. Fortunately, when I met with them and told them what I wanted to do, they immediately said yes to me, and they have been fully involved and here we are today. Ecobank today is my bank of choice.” She further noted that Ecobank Nigeria, as a female friendly lender, was helping women achieve their dreams and full potentials. On why she initiated the Selfmade Women Conference, Linda Ikeji said: “I am very passionate about women succeeding and it was very important for me to put something together as a platform where successful women would meet and mentor those aspiring to be successful. “My purpose for doing this is to hopefully encourage more women to believe in themselves, encourage more women to fight for their dreams, encourage more women to know that there is absolutely nothing that they can’t achieve. “I want them to hear stories of women who have achieved great feats, women who have broken tables and know that it’s possible for them to break through all these barriers, believe in themselves, see people like myself, Tara Durotoye and other women, who have done amazingly well. Getting a women friendly bank like Ecobank to partner me is heartwarming.”

Also speaking, Founder, House of Tara, Tara Fela-Durotoye, applauded Ecobank for supporting women initiatives. She observed that partnering with young women and young entrepreneurs would go a long way to empowering women to play greater role in families. She said: “I appreciate Ecobank’s various empowerment initiatives to support women and we can see the results. My advice for the bank is to sustain the initiatives.” In his keynote address, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, said the decision to partner with Linda Ikeji’s Selfmade Woman Conference aligned with the bank’s empowerment policy for women.

He noted that Ecobank recognised women as the bedrock of most families and entrepreneurship in the society, stating that to succeed as a nation, it is imperative to recognise women’s unique potentials and support them sufficiently. Akinwuntan, who was represented by Head, Consumer Banking, Korede Demola- Adeniyi, reiterated that Ecobank remained a women friendly bank, stressing that the bank had many initiatives and innovative products targeted at empowering female entrepreneurs in the country. “We have many women centred empowerment programmes such as the Ecobank Female Entrepreneurs’ Initiative (EFEI) which is designed to empower, and support women owned smallscale businesses. Under this initiative, there is special loan package where prospective female entrepreneurs could easily access credit facility with interest rates as low as one per cent.”

