Ecobank launches Season 2 of ‘Super Reward’ programme

Ecobank Nigeria has flagged off Season Two of its Super Reward programme, according to a statement issued by the lender.

The statement reported, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, who announced the commencement of the Season Two campaign in Lagos, as saying that the lender was impressed with the excitement generated in Season One, stressing that the Season Two is an opportunity for more customers to be rewarded for their loyalty and dedication to the pan African bank.

According to the statement, the four months campaign will run between October, 2021 and January, 2022. It said that as was the case in season one, 800 customers are expected to win N25,000 weekly in batches of 50 customers per week from now till January 31, 2022.

Four millionaires will emerged in each of the four delineated regions of Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (FCT)/North, Mid-west/ South West and South South/ South East regions, while the millionaire winners will be announced at the end of the campaign.

Demola-Adeniyi said: “This is the perfect time to open an Ecobank account, or reactivate and fund a dormant account to qualify for the reward and enjoy a firstrate banking experience. 50 customers with the highest deposit will be rewarded with N25,000 every week.

And four customers with the highest deposit and transaction value within the campaign duration will be rewarded with N1 million each.

“As a bank, we are impressed with the level of excitement generated and customers’ participation in the first campaign. We want to ensure more of our loyal customers are rewarded. We believe this is cheery news for both existing and prospective customers

