Business

Ecobank launches Season 2 of ‘Super Reward’ programme

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ecobank Nigeria has flagged off Season Two of its Super Reward programme, according to a statement issued by the lender.

 

The statement reported, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, who announced the commencement of the Season Two campaign in Lagos, as saying that the lender was impressed with the excitement generated in Season One, stressing that the Season Two is an opportunity for more customers to be rewarded for their loyalty and dedication to the  pan African bank.

 

 

According to the statement, the four months campaign will run between October, 2021 and January, 2022. It said that as was the case in season one, 800 customers are expected to win N25,000 weekly in batches of 50 customers per week from now till January 31, 2022.

 

Four millionaires will emerged in each of the four delineated regions of Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (FCT)/North, Mid-west/ South West and South South/ South East regions, while the millionaire winners will be announced at the end of the campaign.

 

Demola-Adeniyi said: “This is the perfect time to open an Ecobank account, or reactivate and fund a dormant account to qualify for the reward and enjoy a firstrate banking experience. 50 customers with the highest deposit will be rewarded with N25,000 every week.

 

And four customers with the highest deposit and transaction value within the campaign duration will be rewarded with N1 million each.

 

“As a bank, we are impressed with the level of excitement generated and customers’ participation in the first campaign. We want to ensure more of our loyal customers are rewarded. We believe this is cheery news for both existing and prospective customers

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Abeko Gold to open new head office

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Retail wrist-watches and jewelries shop, Abeko Gold Limited is set to commence its corporate operations at its new head office Yaba in Lagos.   The Chairman/Chief Executive of the company, Alhaji Laikeem Olatunji Adeyemo, disclosed that the movement of its head office from its old location at Ikoyi to Yaba is aimed at repositioning its […]
Business

AfDB hires Nigerian as risk officer

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

African Development Bank (AfDB) has appointed Ifedayo Orimoloye as its Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO).   The bank said in a statement that the appointment would be effective April 1, 2021. Orimoloye will lead the preparation and implementation of strategic plans within the bank’s overall risk management framework, including its risk appetite statement, credit risk, […]
Business

COVID-19: Finance experts canvass increased funding for MSMEs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Finance experts have advocated for additional finance support to resuscitate majority of Micro and Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) weakened by impact of Covid-19 outbreak. This was, as they lamented that 42 per cent of workers in hospitality sector exited their jobs as a fallout of the pandemic on the economy. The experts drawn from World […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica