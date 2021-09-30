Business

Ecobank Nigeria appoints new chairman, directors

Ecobank Nigeria yesterday announced the appointment of Mrs. Bola Adesola, Mrs. Titilayo Olujobi and Mrs. Bimbola Wright as Non- Executive Directors. According to a statement issued by the bank, Mrs. Adesola, who has also been appointed as the Chairman of the Board, following the end of tenure of Mr. John Aboh, is a highly respected professional with over thirtythree years of experience in the banking sector. Mrs. Adesola retired from Standard Chartered Bank as the Senior Vice- Chairman, Africa. Prior to this role, she was the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer for Standard Chartered Nigeria and West Africa for eight years with oversight over the bank’s West African subsidiaries, including Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, and Cameroun. She was also the Chairperson of the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Mauritius and a Director at Standard Chartered, Ghana.

She had also served as an Executive Director, Corporate Banking and Executive Director Lagos Directorate at First Bank of Nigeria Plc; Managing Director, Kakawa Discount House, Nigeria. An alumnus of Harvard Business School and Lagos Business School, she also holds a Law degree from the University of Buckingham, UK and is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, U.K and Nigeria amongst others.

Commenting on her appointment as Director and Chairman of the Board, Mrs. Adesola said: “I am honoured to be appointed as Chairman of the Board of Ecobank Nigeria. I am familiar with the brand and the proud history that is built on strong foundation across the African continent and indeed globally. “I look forward to working with the other members of the Board and Executive team as we continue our journey to be top in the Nigerian market, by setting the standards in financial services for our customers. I would also like to express my thanks to my predecessor, Mr. John Aboh, a consummate and respected banker for a very successful tenure and wish him all the best for the future.”

