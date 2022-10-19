Ecobank Nigeria flags off ‘Super Rewards Season 3’ campaign

Ecobank Nigeria has announced the commencement of Season 3 extension of its Super Rewards Campaign. According to a press release, the customer-focused initiative is designed by Ecobank Nigeria to reward customers’ loyalty.

The statement said the campaign tagged: Season 3.1 is set to reward 100 customers with cash prizes of N50,000 monthly, while four customers will go home with N1 million each at the end of the Season in January, 2023, adding that the campaign has so far created 10 millionaires and several hundreds of customers have taken home monthly cash rewards.

Head, Consumer Banking, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, while announcing the commencement of the new season in Lagos, said the bank was impressed with the excitement and success of the previous seasons, stressing that the Season 3.1 is another opportunity for more customers to be rewarded for their loyalty and dedication to the pan African bank.

She disclosed that the new season will run for three months with 100 customers benefiting N50,000 each month, while four customers will cart away N1million each at the end of the campaign. She said participation is open to both new and existing individual customers of the Bank, who qualify to be rewarded, while also enjoying a first-grade banking experience.

Speaking on the dynamics of the campaign, Daberechi Effiong, Head, Consumer Products, Ecobank Nigeria, said the conditions to qualify for the campaign are simple and easy to ensure both new and existing customers participate and get rewarded.

According to her, “new customers only need to open an account with a minimum of N5,000 while existing customers should make minimum deposits of N5,000. Customers with dormant account will also qualify when they reactivate and fund their account with a minimum of N5,000.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...