Ecobank Nigeria, IFC, NGX partner on gender equality

Ecobank Nigeria has entered into partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on the ‘The Nigeria2Equal gender program’ targeted at reducing gender gaps across employment and entrepreneurship in the Nigerian private sector.

The programme is the first multi-stakeholder country project focused on ensuring equality within Nigerian companies. It is organised in three components i.e. research, peer learning platform and firm level support to companies.

Speaking at the virtual launch at the weekend, the Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan who was represented by the Head, Consumer Banking, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, said Ecobank has policies and structures in place that promote gender balance in its employment , stating that the bank also has many initiatives and innovative products targeted at empowering and sustaining female entrepreneurs in Nigeria such as ‘Ellevate’ and ‘Ecobank Female Entrepreneurs Initiative (EFEI)’, which are designed to empower and support female owned small-scale businesses. “As a bank, we have deliberately focused on supporting women leaders within Ecobank.

In Ecobank Nigeria 46% of our workforce are women, 54% of the Exco members are women. We have four regions in Nigeria, three Regional Heads are women, including the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director.

We also institutionalized our Group’s advice to all affiliate to ensure that the board representation across all affiliates has a minimum of 30% women representation. That has the potential to be exceeded in a short time

