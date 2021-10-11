Ecobank Nigeria MD reiterates commitment to customers

The Managing Director/ Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, has assured that the bank is well positioned to meet and surpass customers’ expectations through “its seamless and world-class digital products and services.”

Akinwuntan, who made this assertion while performing the role of a Guest Teller at Western Avenue branch of the bank in Lagos as part of the global Customer Service Week, reiterated the bank’s commitment to its customercentric mantra, which places high premium on excellent service delivery to all catego ries of customers.

According to a press release, “under this Guest Tellering initiative, all top executives of the bank moved round the various branches of the bank across the country and work as tellers and Customer Service staff, meeting and serving customers firsthand. It is also a feedback mechanism for the management of the bank.

“Cross section of customers who interacted with the managing director confirmed an enhanced service delivery. They also described the various digital offerings of the bank as top notch.”

For instance, Mr. Titus Ofurum, Managing Director, Marigold Farming Tools, said he has been doing business with the bank for decades. He said: “I have been banking with Ecobank for years. All my companies’ accounts are domiciled in your bank. I have enjoyed tremendous goodwill from your staff over the years. Besides, your services remain my attraction. I have referred many of my colleagues and family members to Ecobank.”

Similarly, Mrs Adepoju Kehinde, a fashion designer, said the bank’s digital offerings such as PoS, Mobile app, Ecobank Pay were impacting her business and bottom line. She advised other small business owners to avail themselves of the various products and services of the bank.

The statement said that the managing director explained to the customers how the various digital offerings could improve their businesses. “Mobile App, Ecobank Online, Ecobankpay, Ecobank Omni, Omni-lite, our *326# and our express point agencies are deployed to effectively meet your needs at all times. We enjoin you to take advantage of them.

The whole idea is to be able to serve you, whatever the situation and this has been proven right during this pandemic period,” he said. He also took time to explain to the customers the inherent benefits of eNaira policy soon to be introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

