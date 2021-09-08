Business

Ecobank Nigeria moves to deepen savings culture

Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, has said the bank initiated its “Super Reward Scheme” to deepen savings amongst Nigerians, reward and assist customers’ businesses.

 

The managing director, who spoke at the presentation of Super Reward grand prize of N1 million cheque to each of the four winners, reiterated the bank’s commitment to providing convenient banking services; supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), assisting customers realise their potentials and contributing meaningfully to the growth of Nigerian and African economy.

 

While congratulating the winners as well as the customers who participated in the rewards programme, he disclosed that the bank is coming out with several other initiatives such as the Lion’s Den, an SME focused television series to air on DSTV which will afford young entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their business potentials that will create new Bill Gates, Dangotes out of Nigeria. “We celebrate our customers for banking with us.

 

They are the reason why we are in business. We are giving them opportunity to grow their businesses by providing them with convenient banking services. We are bringing banking services to every neighbourhood through Xpress points, our agency banking platforms where we presently have close to 35,000 locations across the country.

 

“The idea is to support agriculture, real sector activities at the grassroot level. We are also supporting family values to promote cohesion and preserve culture.

 

We are supporting our customers to realize their potentials for instance we are reaching out to women through Ellevate, which provides favourable terms for women businesses, and generally, as a pan African bank, we are connecting Africa businesses to the world,” he stated.

