Ecobank Nigeria names Oyedeji Deputy Managing Director

The Board of Ecobank Nigeria has announced the appointment of Carol Oyedeji as a Deputy Managing Director. According to a press release, Mrs Oyedeji, whose appointment has since been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), joined Ecobank Nigeria in 2017 as Executive Director, Consumer Banking and subsequently oversaw the Commercial Banking Business.

The statement said: “Carol Oyedeji is a seasoned banker and corporate administrator with over 30 years’ experience. Before joining Ecobank, she was the Regional Head of Client Acquisition & Relationship for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank, where she covered Retail Distribution in 14 countries across the Region.” She was also at various times, Head of Business Banking for Standard Chartered Africa, Regional Head for Consumer Banking in West Africa, and Non-Executive Director at Standard Chartered Bank Gambia.

Oyedeji is a graduate of Chemistry from the University of Lagos and holds an MSc in Financial Management from the University of London and an MBA in Banking and Finance from the University of Lagos. Chairman, Ecobank Nigeria, Bola Adesola, said Oyedeji’s appointment was in line with the bank’s policy of ensuring participative leadership and building a pipeline of future leaders, adding that she is optimistic that Carol’s wealth of experience would positively influence the goals and vision of the Pan-African bank. Also commenting, Managing Director, Bolaji Lawal, described Oyedeji’s appointment as an acknowledgement of her hard work and dedication to the Ecobank brand. He said he believed that the appointment would also encourage and propel other diligent and result oriented professionals within the organisation to continue to drive sustainable growth for the bank.

 

