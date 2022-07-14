Ecobank Nigeria partners HerAbility Hub on girl-child education

Ecobank Nigeria has said that it is partnership HerAbility Hub to promote girl-child education in line with its overall strategy to support the development of the nation’s education sector. According to a press release, the partnership tagged Somolu school tour with the theme: “Shattering the Glass Ceiling,” featured career seminars, empowerment programmes and donation of diverse education materials to schools in Lagos.

Founder, HerAbility Hub, Dr. Omoayena Odunbaku, who commended Ecobank for its support, stressed that the success of the tour would nourish the future of many and transcend the borders that hinder the progress and success of the girl-child. She described HerAbility Hub as a female community platform that provides and integrates career talks channeled towards mentorship of young female secondary school students, film forums that give inspiration and steer critical thinking skills, girl-child empowerment projects that are complemented with civic engagement lessons.

She further stated that HerAbility Hub advocates for girl-child empowerment by disseminating information that promotes the girl-child’s sense of selfworth and their ability to determine their own choices, providing them with inspiration to break glass ceilings, motivating them to contribute positively to the society especially in the crucial years of their transition into adulthood and equipping them with the right resources to transcend rigid gender norms that undermine their full potentials. “The school tour was scheduled for four different locations across four days. It was targeted at 1200 participants including 1000 students across 19 Government secondary schools, desk officers, keynote speakers and resource persons.

