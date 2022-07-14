Business

Ecobank Nigeria partners HerAbility Hub on girl-child education

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ecobank Nigeria has said that it is partnership HerAbility Hub to promote girl-child education in line with its overall strategy to support the development of the nation’s education sector. According to a press release, the partnership tagged Somolu school tour with the theme: “Shattering the Glass Ceiling,” featured career seminars, empowerment programmes and donation of diverse education materials to schools in Lagos.

Founder, HerAbility Hub, Dr. Omoayena Odunbaku, who commended Ecobank for its support, stressed that the success of the tour would nourish the future of many and transcend the borders that hinder the progress and success of the girl-child. She described HerAbility Hub as a female community platform that provides and integrates career talks channeled towards mentorship of young female secondary school students, film forums that give inspiration and steer critical thinking skills, girl-child empowerment projects that are complemented with civic engagement lessons.

She further stated that HerAbility Hub advocates for girl-child empowerment by disseminating information that promotes the girl-child’s sense of selfworth and their ability to determine their own choices, providing them with inspiration to break glass ceilings, motivating them to contribute positively to the society especially in the crucial years of their transition into adulthood and equipping them with the right resources to transcend rigid gender norms that undermine their full potentials. “The school tour was scheduled for four different locations across four days. It was targeted at 1200 participants including 1000 students across 19 Government secondary schools, desk officers, keynote speakers and resource persons.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FAAN installs 15 new scanning machines at MMIA

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has mapped out plans for the Airports Council International (ACI-Africa) Security Week. To that end, the agency said that its newly installed RESA system in Lagos and Abuja airports are equipped with security functions, including Advanced Passenger Information systems, which, according to the Managing Director, Captain Hamisu Yadudu, […]
Business

Bottlenecks: Customs’ clumsy procedures hinder cargo delivery

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s 18 cargo clearing stages and manual examination of cargoes have crippled ease of doing business at the nation’s sea ports, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports   Despite the Process Manual on Port Operations (PMPO) launched by the Federal Government as one of the key indicators for implementation of Executive Order 01 at the […]
Business

Sovereign wealth funds reveal COVID-19 impact on economy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A recent study has revealed how sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) are looking at the near-term investment environment. The report published by the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) and investment manager Invesco surveyed 24 SWFs at the end of June. According to 61 per cent of the survey participants, developed markets are best able […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica