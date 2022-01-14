Business

Ecobank Nigeria partners Learntor on youths’ digital training

Ecobank Nigeria, in partnership with Learntor, a digital transformational training and consultancy company, has provided intensive Digital Technology training for select youths, being part of the bank’s youth development initiative. The training focused on developing capacity of the youths in Agile, Scrum, Data Analytics, Business Analysis, Cyber Security, and Scrum Master Certification. Speaking during a courtesy visit by the beneficiaries to Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), in Lagos, Team lead, Youth Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Olajuwon Abayomi, explained that the bank had engaged the services of Learntor, to prepare the youths for future local and international job opportunities. According to Abayomi, “these skill sets are for the future, hence, our preference, to ensure that the youths who are offered the scholarship by the bank would be positioned for relevance in the long haul.

Ten youths from across different states of the nation were sponsored after emerging successful from an online real time test. The training was for a period of three months and at the end, the awardees undertook the international agile Scrum Master Exam to become Scrum Masters.” In his comment, Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, said youth empowerment was a strategic policy of Ecobank, stressing that it aligned with the overall long-term vision of building a world class Pan African bank, that contributes to the economic and financial integration of the continent.

 

