Ecobank Nigeria pledges increased collaboration with CIBN

Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, has pledged more support and collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

 

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the President and Council members of the institute to Ecobank Nigeria’s head office in Lagos, Akinwuntan restated that Ecobank would continue to contribute to the efforts of the institute to become top class and remain relevant globally.

 

According to him, “for us at Ecobank, we are extremely proud of the institute’s efforts at ensu  ing public discourse on the future of the Nigeria economy and the banking and finance industry.

 

This is not in isolation of the ethics, professionalism, accountability, transparency, good corporate governance without losing focus of harnessing the opportunities technology has provided in the new world order. Be assured of our maximum support and collaboration at all times.”

 

The Managing Director also identified with the efforts of CIBN to raise the bar of competency and capacity building in the industry, stressing that with sound professional conduct, every banker would be held in high esteem.

 

He said Ecobank was working assiduously to ensure majority of Ecobank Nigeria staff become members of the institute, adding that the bank will also provide more mentees and mentors in its mentorship programme.

 

“We are working on a medium to long term programme to ensure all Ecobank Nigeria staff become chartered members of the Institute. At Ecobank, we take human capacity development very seriously.

 

Some of our staff that wrote the last examinations are now chartered members of the institute. We will also ensure bulk subscription of our staff. We will be nominating 30 mentors and 100 mentees to participate in the second mentorship programme,” he stated.

 

Earlier in his address, the President, CIBN, Bayo Olugbemi, commended Ecobank’s consistent support for the Institute to ensure the realisation of its mandate of determining the standards of knowledge and skills to be attained by persons seeking to become members of the banking profession.

 

In particular, he conveyed the gratitude of the institute to the bank for the various local and international recognitions and awards garnered over the years. He observed that Akinwuntan had made immense contributions to the growth of the institute.

 

He disclosed that the visit was to share with Ecobank Nigeria management the institute’s strategic initiatives in the acronym A-TEAM, explaining it as “A- Accelerated Development, T- Technology and Digital Enhancement, E- Engagement for Growth, A- Accountability and Transparent Leadership and MMembership Drive for Value.”

 

He solicited Ecobank’s support and collaboration in its proposed amendment of the CIBN Act No. 5 of 2007; compliance of staff of the bank with mandatory registration with the Institute, urging the bank to ensure staff enroll and become Chartered Bankers.

 

“We also solicit Ecobank to enlist in our endowment/prize awards in any subject of interest in its name or personal capacity; donate towards the renovation of Abuja Bankers’ House; support the establishment of banking museum by donating artefacts and other relevant materials; participate actively in training programmes of the institute and our regular impact assessments and satisfaction surveys on our respective services which is targeted at improving quality service delivery and identify gaps where necessary,” he said

