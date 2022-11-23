Ecobank Nigeria takes financial literacy to markets

Ecobank Nigeria, an affiliate of the leading pan-African banking group, the Ecobank Group, recently took financial literacy and inclusion to traders in several markets across the country being part of activities to mark “Ecobank Day,” 2022.

The bank also sensitised the traders, youths, and market women on important development in the financial space such as the redesign of select naira notes. Ecobank Day is the bank’s flagship event where staff members give back to their local communities across Africa. According to a press release, this year’s event focused on the importance of financial inclusion, and the crucial role that financial literacy plays in empowering women and youths, especially in marginalised communities. Ecobank Day 2022 with the theme: “Financial Inclusion for All, Leave No One Behind,” saw the bank’s staff simultaneously engage hundreds of traders and youths in Agege market, Lagos; the Gate/ Agodi Market, Ibadan; Cattle Market Obinze, Owerri and Fruit market, D-line Mile 3 market, Port Harcourt.

Ecobank Nigeria partnered with Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF) to train and engage the traders at the various markets to help provide them with access to financial knowledge and tools. In Agege market, Lagos, Head of Consumer Banking, Korede Ademola- Adeniyi, sensitized the market traders on financial inclusion and the importance of having to take charge of their finances. She also sensitized the traders, youths, and market women on important developments in the financial space such as the redesign of some denominations of naira notes as well as recent policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

