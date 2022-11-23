Business

Ecobank Nigeria takes financial literacy to markets

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ecobank Nigeria, an affiliate of the leading pan-African banking group, the Ecobank Group, recently took financial literacy and inclusion to traders in several markets across the country being part of activities to mark “Ecobank Day,” 2022.

The bank also sensitised the traders, youths, and market women on important development in the financial space such as the redesign of select naira notes. Ecobank Day is the bank’s flagship event where staff members give back to their local communities across Africa. According to a press release, this year’s event focused on the importance of financial inclusion, and the crucial role that financial literacy plays in empowering women and youths, especially in marginalised communities. Ecobank Day 2022 with the theme: “Financial Inclusion for All, Leave No One Behind,” saw the bank’s staff simultaneously engage hundreds of traders and youths in Agege market, Lagos; the Gate/ Agodi Market, Ibadan; Cattle Market Obinze, Owerri and Fruit market, D-line Mile 3 market, Port Harcourt.

Ecobank Nigeria partnered with Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF) to train and engage the traders at the various markets to help provide them with access to financial knowledge and tools. In Agege market, Lagos, Head of Consumer Banking, Korede Ademola- Adeniyi, sensitized the market traders on financial inclusion and the importance of having to take charge of their finances. She also sensitized the traders, youths, and market women on important developments in the financial space such as the redesign of some denominations of naira notes as well as recent policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

ECA partners African MSMEs on AfCFTA implementation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has begun consultation with African micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) using digital platforms. According to a statement from the Communications Section of the ECA, the consultation was with business management consultant AUNIQUEI, with funding from the European […]
Business

100 undergraduates win Stanbic IBTC’s scholarship

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has awarded scholarships to 100 Nigerian youths who excelled in University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and gained admission for the 2021-2022 academic session. According to a press release, the grants, which would provide the students with the financial aid needed to fulfil their educational needs […]
Business

GITEX 2021: NITDA unveils 9 Nigerian tech startups

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has unveiled nine top Nigerian tech startups with solutions to technology issues. The startups were unveiled at the 41st edition of the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX), the world’s biggest technology show in 2021 where the young Nigerian behind the products and services made a presentation to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica