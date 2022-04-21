Ecobank Nigeria to host maiden Fintech breakfast forum

Ecobank Nigeria will host the maiden edition of its “Fintech Breakfast” series on Friday 22 April 2022, the lender announced in a press release yesterday. According to the statement, the hybrid event will have physical attendance at Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) on Victoria Island, Lagos and streamed live on select social media platforms. It added that the event is organized in partnership with Techcabal, a digital media and publishing firm based in Nigeria. The event’s proceedings will be moderated by Techcabal’s acting editor-in-chief, Koromone Koroye.

The statement said: “Two major topics to be examined at the seminar – ‘How bank-Fintech collaborations can drive ecosystem growth’ and ‘Pan-African expansion opportunities and challenges’. Key speakers for the event include Founder & CEO, Paga Group, Tayo Oviosu; Cofounder & CEO, Bankly, Tomilola Majekodunmi; Africa Partner, QED, Gbenga Ajayi and Group Head, Payments, Cash Management & Client Access, Ecobank Group, Isaac Kamuta. Commenting on the event, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal said: “the Fintech Breakfast series is conceived by Ecobank to provide a platform for banks and Fintech to explore areas of mutual interests and opportunities with a view to building a stronger ecosystem.

More collaboration is needed between Fintech and banks. We need to strike a balance. Many believe banks and Fintech are competitors. That is not true. “This seminar will focus on how Fintech firms can find and nurture partnerships with banks, and how they can leverage these partnerships to grow and expand across the continent. It provides the opportunity for Fintech founders and executives to say what they are looking for from banks. It will also deepen skills for businesses and grow knowledge of the financial services industry.”

