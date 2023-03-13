Business

Ecobank picks CEO

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ecobank Group, a subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), has appointed Mr Jeremy Awori as the chief executive officer. The chairman of Ecobank Group, Mr Alain Nkontchou, explained in a statement that he was chosen to lead the foremost pan-African banking group because of his exceptional and proven qualities. He is expected to use this experience to steer the growth of the Ecobank Group through the current era of rapid global and continental changes. Awori has over 25 years of experience in the banking industry, including close to a decade serving as CEO and managing director of Absa Bank Kenya Plc. Prior to joining Absa, he has served in leadership roles at Standard Chartered Bank across the Middle East and Africa. His extensive expertise, skills and industry know-how make him a valuable addition to the Ecobank Group. Awori said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to take Ecobank to the next level of its growth strategy. Despite current global challenges, Africa offers promising prospects. Ecobank is uniquely positioned to provide systematic change across the banking sector at a pan-African level, using the geographic footprint it has already established.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Babatunde: Electricity, fuel prices may hike telecoms tariffs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Mr. Babatunde Adesayo is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of TGR Limited, a fintech company playing in the telecoms space. In this interview with SAMSON AKINTARO, he speaks on the roles of telecoms/ICT in the economy and the opportunities for Nigerians. Excerpts: Babatunde: Electricity, fuel prices may hike telecoms tariffs Mr Babatunde Adesayo is […]
Business

Jumia Nigeria reassures consumers with Black Friday campaign

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, Jumia, has announced the launch of the 2022 edition of its Black Friday shopping event. The campaign, tagged Beat Sapa, is geared towards helping consumers navigate the current economic realities while supporting SMEs and brands to reach millions of consumers. The campaign, which kicks off today (Friday, November 4, 2022), will […]
Business

How CBN spent N2.32trillion to spur economic growth

Posted on Author BAMIDELE FAMOOFO

The Central Bank of Nigeria so far has injected over N2.32trillion into key sectors of the economy to drive growth and development. Beneficiaries of the various interventions of the apex bank are millions of ordinary Nigerians and households as well as small and large businesses which have helped in job creation. BAMIDELE FAMOOFO writes. A […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica