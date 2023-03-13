Ecobank picks CEO

Ecobank Group, a subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), has appointed Mr Jeremy Awori as the chief executive officer. The chairman of Ecobank Group, Mr Alain Nkontchou, explained in a statement that he was chosen to lead the foremost pan-African banking group because of his exceptional and proven qualities. He is expected to use this experience to steer the growth of the Ecobank Group through the current era of rapid global and continental changes. Awori has over 25 years of experience in the banking industry, including close to a decade serving as CEO and managing director of Absa Bank Kenya Plc. Prior to joining Absa, he has served in leadership roles at Standard Chartered Bank across the Middle East and Africa. His extensive expertise, skills and industry know-how make him a valuable addition to the Ecobank Group. Awori said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to take Ecobank to the next level of its growth strategy. Despite current global challenges, Africa offers promising prospects. Ecobank is uniquely positioned to provide systematic change across the banking sector at a pan-African level, using the geographic footprint it has already established.

Like this: Like Loading...