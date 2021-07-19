Business

Ecobank reiterates commitment to empowering female entrepreneurs

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, has said that the “Ellevate” product recently launched by the lender is aimed at empowering at least 40 million womenowned or women-managed businesses in the country.

 

He reiterated that the initiative is part of Ecobank Group’s objective as the leading pan- African financial institution to drive financial integration and contribute to the economic development of the continent by deepening engagement with women-owned businesses.

 

“Ellevate is designed by Ecobank to empower womenowned and women-managed businesses in Nigeria and indeed across all our Africa footprints, leveraging various unique financial and non-fi-  nancial benefits.

 

Ellevate promises an end-to-end partnership in which they could gain access to financial services specially tailored for them, these include loans at special terms and other mouthwatering discounts.

 

“They will also get fixed deposit investments at special premium rates, zero account maintenance fee, continuous financial education and capacity building under our AUDANEPAD academy and other special arrangements.

They will have access to networking and recognition under our business clubs as well as access to markets, leveraging our various e-commerce solutions,” he stated.

 

Further, the Ecobank Nigeria managing director noted that the businesses under Ellevate will also have “access to Ecobank’s unique digital payments and collections solutions like Omnilite for payments, EcobankpayNQR for contactless local and cross-border collections, modern POS channels, and various lifestyle benefits including campaigns and promotions to drive their business growth and personal well-being.”

 

He said: “the Ellevate proposition is a total package addressing the broad needs of women-owned businesses in Nigeria including businesses that produce for women.

