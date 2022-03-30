Ecobank reports $478m FY’21 profit

Ecobank Group has reported an increase of 174 per cent in its audited FY 2021 profit before tax to $478 million from $174 million in 2020. Profit after tax rose by 305 per cent from $88 million to $357 million in 2021. Net revenue, (operating income) was $1.8 billion, increasing by $77 million, or 5 per cent, driven by a $37 million, or 4 per cent, increase in net interest income, and a $40 million, or 5 per cent, increase in non-interest revenue. Net interest income was $944 million, increasing $37 million, or 4 per cent. Interest income rose $83 million, or 6 per cent, mainly driven by interest income on investment securities balances and modest loan growth within Consumer and Commercial Banking portfolios, partially offset by net interest margin compression. Interest expense increased $46 million, or 10 per cent, driven by the net impact of higher funding costs.

As a result, the net interest margin declined marginally to 5.1per cent from 5.3 per cent in 2020. The average interest rate paid on all funding sources improved to 2.3 per cent because of a better deposit mix compared to 2.4 per cent in 2020. Year 2021 proved to be a transformational year for Ecobank, says Ade Ayeyemi, CEO, Ecobank Group. “The bank made significant progress with its strategic priorities and delivered strong business and financial returns.

