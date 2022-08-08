Ecobank rewards 100 customers in promo

Ecobank Nigeria has announced the names of 100 customers, who, according to the lender, are the first set of lucky winners in its Super Rewards Season 3 campaign monthly draw, with N50,000 cash prize each. Announcing the first set of winners in Lagos, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, said the campaign was open to both new and existing individual customers of the bank, who, while enjoying a first-grade banking experience, qualify to be rewarded. She urged customers to position themselves and be part of the second set of winners later this August. According to her, “now is the perfect time to open an account with us or reactivate and fund your dormant account. The Super Reward campaign, which was initiated by Ecobank in March 2021, is designed to promote a healthy savings culture amongst Nigerians and reward customer loyalty to the Ecobank brand. The success of Season 1 and 2 campaigns followed by customers’ demand led to the introduction of Season 3. Both Seasons 1 and 2 have produced a total of eight millionaires and 1,600 customers being rewarded N25,000 weekly in batches of fifty per week.” Speaking on the dynamics of the campaign, Daberechi Effiong, Head, Consumer Products, Ecobank Nigeria, said the conditions to qualify for the campaign were simple and easy to ensure both new and existing customers participate and get rewarded. She said: “New customers only need to open an account with a minimum of N5,000 while existing customers should make minimum deposits of N5,000 into their accounts. Customers with dormant account will also qualify when they reactivate and fund their account with a minimum of N5,000.” She further explained that qualifying customers will be rewarded monthly. “The rewards are done monthly, and 200 customers would have been rewarded with N50,000 at the end of the campaign. There will also be two grand prize rewards of N1 million each at the end of the campaign. I enjoin those that are yet to open an account with the bank to do so to enjoy the bouquet of products and services,” Effiong stated. According to a press release, “the Super Rewards Campaign is a customer-focused initiative designed by Ecobank Nigeria to reward customers’ loyalty. The Season 3 will reward a total of 200 customers with cash prizes of N50,000 within two months, while two customers will go home with N1 million each at the end of the Season. The two-month campaign kicked off on June 20th and will run through to August 21, 2022.
