Ecobank simplifies payments across Africa with RapidCollect

Pan-African banking group, Ecobank Group, has introduced a new solution known as RapidCollect to simplify collections across the continent. According to a press release, RapidCollect enables Ecobank’s business customers to receive payments from their clients in their home country and across Ecobank’s network of 33 affiliates, instantly and at a lower cost than any other current cross-border solution.

The statement said that RapidCollect caters to the needs of business customers across Africa, as the continent is at a unique point in its history with huge trade, investment and economic growth opportunities being driven by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)’s creation of a single African market. The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has forecast that the AfCFTA will boost intra-African trade by about 40 per cent.

Commenting on the solution, Group Executive, Commercial Banking, Ecobank, Josephine Anan-Ankomah, said: “With the African Continental Free Trade Area offering untold trading growth opportunities for Africa’s businesses, it is imperative that the payment and collection infrastructure proactively caters for the needs of our continent’s small and mediumsized businesses by facilitating their cross-border trade. “Ecobank’s Rapid-Collect further advances our determination to remove intra-African trade barriers by providing a fast, innovative, secure, hasslefree and reliable collection solution for our SME customers which leverages the collective scale and strength of our 33-country pan-African network.”

 

