Ecobank to raise $300m from international debt market

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the Ghana Stock Exchange and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières that it is seeking to raise $300 million from the international debt capital market.

According to a statement from the group, the fund will be raised through the issuance of tier 2 qualifying sustainability Notes pursuant to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 144A and Regulation.

“An equivalent amount of the net proceeds of the Notes will be used to finance or refinance, in part or in full, new or existing eligible assets in accordance with ETI’s Sustainable Finance Framework.

“In view of the foregoing, ETI is pleased to notify the Stock Exchanges of the proposed launch of the Notes.

“ETI intends to list the Notes on the London Stock Exchange, with the expectation that the Notes will be traded on its regulated market.

“It should be noted that the issuance of the Notes is subject to prevailing market conditions and the conclusion of the necessary Transaction documentation,” the statement signed by Adenike Laoye, Group Head, Corporate Communications/ Chief of Staff to the Group Chief Executive Officer, said.

ETI has recently held its 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) & Extraordinary General Meeting virtually. Ecobank Group Chairman, Mr Alain Nkontchou, said: “I became Chairman of the Ecobank Group in June 2020, when our world was dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

We offered our support in numerous ways to customers, employees, communities, health authorities and governments.

