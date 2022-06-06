Business

Ecobank unveils ‘Adire Lagos Exhibition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following the success of the just concluded Adire market week held in Abeokuta, Ogun state, which was sponsored by Ecobank, the bank has decided to extend the promotion of culture and tradition to the Lagos community, according to a press release.

 

The statement said that the Adire festival themed: “EPAC Adire Lagos Experience” first-of-its kind by any bank in the country, will hold at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) in Lagos from Friday, June 10 till Sunday, Jun 12, 2022. Originating from Abeokuta, South Western Nigeria, Adire textile is an indigo-dyed cloth, made by using different wax resist methods to create dazzling designs.

 

Announcing the EPAC Adire Experience, Carol Oyedeji, Executive Director, Commercial Banking, at Ecobank Nigeria, said the exhibition, is in line with the bank’s policy to deliver value beyond banking, adding that it is one of the several initiatives to boost tourism, culture and the creative industry using Adire as a key driver.

 

She stated that the 3-day exhibition will have different music genres of Yoruba origin; an infusion of local food; and mild atmospheric branding infusion of a wide variety of Adire into the setting to create a nostalgic mood. In addition, the festival will attract exhibitors, expatriates, influencers, dignitaries from all walks of life and members of the general public.

 

“The EPAC Adire Lagos Experience is in line with our brand promise as a Pan African Institution that delivers value to all its stakeholders. We will continue to curate experiences customised to peoples’ lifestyle whilst promoting the richness and diversity of our nation’s culture.

 

The event will feature a series of masterclasses and exhibitions, as well as networking opportunities with entrepreneurs, shoppers and everyone who is interested in the making or trading of Adire. We promise a cozy ambience and utmost serenity to make participants feel comfortable and safe,” she stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Japan fights coronavirus in luxurious style with N4.5m masks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japanese trend-setters can now protect against the coronavirus in luxurious style with opulent masks adorned with diamonds and pearls for a cool million yen ($9,600, about N4,569,600) each. Cox Co’s Mask.com chain began selling the hand-made masks last week, with the aim of cheering up people and spurring sales in a fashion industry depressed […]
Business

VAT: Perspectives on Rivers’ unsettling court verdict

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

A landmark judgment by a Federal High Court in Rivers State leaves the fate of Value Added Tax (VAT) in a delicate balance, even as experts give differing opinions as FIRS appeals the court’s decision, reports ABDULWAHAB ISA Unlike other forms of taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT) is a consumption tax borne by the final […]
Business

Glo offers subscribers data in Smartphone Festival

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Mobile network operator, Globacom, has announced that its subscribers, who purchase mobile phones from any Gloworld outlet across Nigeria, are to enjoy bundled data along with their devices of choice for six months. The deal is being offered under the on-going Glo Smartphone Festival designed to offer more value to customers and consolidate its leadership […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica