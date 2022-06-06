Ecobank unveils ‘Adire Lagos Exhibition

Following the success of the just concluded Adire market week held in Abeokuta, Ogun state, which was sponsored by Ecobank, the bank has decided to extend the promotion of culture and tradition to the Lagos community, according to a press release.

The statement said that the Adire festival themed: “EPAC Adire Lagos Experience” first-of-its kind by any bank in the country, will hold at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) in Lagos from Friday, June 10 till Sunday, Jun 12, 2022. Originating from Abeokuta, South Western Nigeria, Adire textile is an indigo-dyed cloth, made by using different wax resist methods to create dazzling designs.

Announcing the EPAC Adire Experience, Carol Oyedeji, Executive Director, Commercial Banking, at Ecobank Nigeria, said the exhibition, is in line with the bank’s policy to deliver value beyond banking, adding that it is one of the several initiatives to boost tourism, culture and the creative industry using Adire as a key driver.

She stated that the 3-day exhibition will have different music genres of Yoruba origin; an infusion of local food; and mild atmospheric branding infusion of a wide variety of Adire into the setting to create a nostalgic mood. In addition, the festival will attract exhibitors, expatriates, influencers, dignitaries from all walks of life and members of the general public.

“The EPAC Adire Lagos Experience is in line with our brand promise as a Pan African Institution that delivers value to all its stakeholders. We will continue to curate experiences customised to peoples’ lifestyle whilst promoting the richness and diversity of our nation’s culture.

The event will feature a series of masterclasses and exhibitions, as well as networking opportunities with entrepreneurs, shoppers and everyone who is interested in the making or trading of Adire. We promise a cozy ambience and utmost serenity to make participants feel comfortable and safe,” she stated.

