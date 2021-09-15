Business

Ecobank unveils education loan to support parents

Ecobank Nigeria has announced special loan packages for parents and guardians to enable them pay school fees for their children and wards ahead of resumption for the 2021/2022 school year. In a press release, the bank said that it is also making special infrastructure loans available to educational institutions in order to equip them adequately for the new session. Announcing the various “back to school”initiatives of the bank in Lagos, Head, Consumer Banking, Mrs Korede Demola-Adeniyi, said it was in line with the bank’s overall strategy to support the development of the nation’s education sector, adding that Ecobank’s digital offerings are targeted at reducing the financial burden on parents, students and schools, and also facilitating the ease of payment of fees without hassles.

Demola-Adeniyi listed the digital offerings to include Ecobank Mobile App, EcobankPay and Ecobank Online for contactless fees payment; personal loans and salary advance packages at competitive interest rates, international transfers for offshore school fees payment and affordable remittance offerings.

She also noted that families abroad who wish to send money home to help with fees can do so at zero charges on the Rapidtransfer app, adding that the bank has also provided the Banking-for-School pack for educational institutions to access working capital and loans.

The features of this pack include easy fee collections, zero charges on collection accounts with According to her, “as a bank that has the interest of its customers at heart especially at this period when schools resume, we understand the importance of education.

Children deserve to go to school and we are making it easy for parents to provide them this basic right.” Speaking specifically on the loans available for the educational institutions, she noted that they could be accessed without bottlenecks as the bank has taken into cognisance the harsh effects of COVID-19.

Further, Demola-Adeniyi urged schools to appoint the bank as their preferred financial institution for payments and collections, noting that Ecobank has demonstrated pedigree and expertise in fees collection, locally and internationally. She encouraged schools and individuals that are yet to open Ecobank accounts to do so in order to access the offers available.

