Ecobank wins Starsight Sustainability Award 2020

Leading West African Commercial and industrial solar power and cooling provider, Starsight, has said that Ecobank is well placed to be the market leader in the establishment of “Green Branches” across the country. In a statement, Starsight said it had so far delivered more than 100 branch facilities with its market leading renewable energy solutions, thus re-ducing Ecobank’s carbon footprint and making the lender one of the market leaders in the implementation of renewables in the Nigerian Banking sector.

It went further to state that Ecobank is well placed to be the market leader in “Green Branches’ with an addition 50 branches scheduled to go live in Q1’21. Presenting the Starsight Renewable Energy Sustainability Award for 2020 to Ecobank in Lagos, Teme Jack, Head Sales, SMEs, Starsight Energy, lauded the commitment of Ecobank towards application of renewable solutions, thereby reducing carbon footprints, stressing that the award was well deserving. She was optimistic that Starsight partnership with Ecobank would further go a long way to environmental sustainability. “Our partnership with Ecobank has delivered an outstanding result in a short window time and we look at forward to expanding our partnership in Nigeria and other geographical regions of operations,” she said.

Receiving the award, Kola Adeleke, Ecobank Nigeria Executive Director, Corporate Bank, said: “Sustainability remains an essential part of Ecobank’s mission and vision of building a world-class Pan-African bank. Our long-term success is intertwined with the sustainable actions that support the development of Nigeria and Africa as a continent. “Ecobank is focused on mainstreaming environmental and social best practices in its operations and has adopted various environmental and social governance (ESG) frameworks including the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principles (NSBP) as benchmarks for measuring its environmental stewardship.

