Business

Ecobank’s Ellevate partners others to train fashion entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ecobank, through its Ellevate programme, has partnered Ananse Africa and MasterCard Foundation to train fashion entrepreneurs and creatives in Nigeria, the lender announced in a statement over the weekend. The statement described Ecobank Ellevate as a proprietary service offering designed for businesses owned by women, managed by women and those with a high percentage of female board members or employees, as well as companies manufacturing products for women. Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Korede Demola- Adeniyi, in her welcome address at the hybrid event, which took place at the Ecobank Pan Africa Centre (EPAC) in Lagos, said the bank’s support was in line with its policy to empower and expose local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to the global market.

“This is an innovative impact- driven programme, designed to equip women fashion entrepreneurs with valuable business skills to be better empowered, and to equip them with more skills in their chosen field in fashion. For us as a bank, we are delighted to partner with Ananse and Mastercard Foundation to organize this training program. It aligns with our focus of enabling SMEs to grow their businesses to compete in the global market.

“Remember, we are also using Adire as key driver in the fashion industry. Last year we took adire technology to the global arena; we partnered Ogun State First Lady through Ajose Foundation Adire Market Week which attracted over 1000 local and foreign exhibitors; We organized a successful Lagos Adire Experience and also sponsored Africa Fashion Week London 2022 with an Adire pavilion,” she stated. Demola-Adeniyi introduced to the participants the bank’s various products, services, and digital offerings such as, “Ecobank Mobile app, Ecobank Online, Ecobank Omnilite, EcobankPay, Ellevate, a relationship package to cater for female-owned and femalerun businesses and over 60,000 Ecobank Xpress Point agency banking locations spread across the country, among others.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Musk sells almost $4bn of Tesla shares

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tesla boss Elon Musk has sold another 19.5 million shares of the electric car maker worth $3.95bn (£3.4bn), filings with the US financial watchdog show. The news comes less than two weeks after the world’s richest man completed his $44bn takeover of Twitter, reports the BBC. Tesla’s share price has fallen by more than […]
Business

Volkswagen returns to profit as global auto markets recover

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

German automaker Volkswagen said Thursday it returned to profit in the third quarter thanks to cost discipline and a rebound in global sales markets led by China after the lifting of the severe restrictions on activity in the early phase of the pandemic.   After-tax profit was 2.75 billion euros ($3.23 billion), down 31 per […]
Business

FAAN MD: How to aid seamless cargo facilitation at airportseconomic

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Wole Shadare BENEFITS Air cargo generates significant economic value for airports The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it was doing everything possible to put in place infrastructure that will aid seamless facilitation of cargo operations at various airports across the country.   The agency stated that it had also recognised the huge significance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica