‘Ecobank’s Fintech Breakfast Series to focus on bolstering the ecosystem

Ecobank Nigeria, member of the leading Pan-African banking group, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), has announced that arrangements have been concluded to host the second edition of the “Ecobank Fintech Breakfast Series” slated for today, Friday, November 4. 2022. According to a press release, the event with the theme, “Strengthening the Ecosystem,” will focus on the role of good corporate governance in the fintech industry and what fintechs need to know about securing investments. The statement further said that the hybrid event will have in attendance a diverse audience of top fintech professionals and bank executives across Africa as well as investors, innovators, policymakers, and regulators. Commenting on the event, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria, Babajide Sipe, said the Bank was impressed with the outcome of the first edition, explaining that the bank’s decision to team up with Africa’s leading tech publication, TechCabal, to host the fintech parley, is to strengthen its collaboration and engagement with the fintech industry to scale up activities on the continent. Fintech players expected to speak at the event include Yemi Keri, Co-founder, Rising Tide Africa; Yele Oyekola, Cofounder & CEO, Duplo; Lexi Novitske, General Partner, Norrseken and Chinedu Onuoha, Mana
