Ecological Fund: Reps summon health, works, Niger Delta ministers

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives yesterday summoned the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and his counterparts in the Ministries of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola and that of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, over the utilisation of ecological funds. Also, to appear alongside the ministers is the managing director, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Engr. Nurudeen Rafundadi.

They are to report unfailing on December 1. Chairman of the House Committee on Ecological Fund, Ibrahim A. Isiaka, gave the ruling at the rescheduled investigative hearing on the non-utilisation of billions of taxpayers’ money allocated to these ministries and agencies from 2010 to 2011 from the ecological fund. The committee also equally resolved to write to the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdul Rasheed Bawa, to observe the proceedings of the investigation.

 

