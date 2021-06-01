Economic activities grounded in S’East, Delta

Economic and social activities were yesterday grounded in the South-East geo-political zone and Delta State as the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), made good its threat by ensuring that residents complied with its sit-athome order.

The directive, which is coming on the heels of the rising spate of insecurity and killings, however, paralysed activities across the five South-Eastern states, thereby compelling many to lament the economic mis-fortune such an order had on their business concerns.

Recall that the pro-Biafra agitators had declared a sitat- home across south-east states from May 29 to 31. Leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, had said the sit-athome order was to pay homage to the Biafrans who died during the three-year civil war in Nigeria.

However, New Telegraph investigations across the states reveal a near state of anomie as human and vehicular activities, which were hitherto synonymous with the South-East and by extension, Delta State, forced residents to stay indoors.

From Anambra, Enugu, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi to Delta States, the report card remained an absolute compliance indicator, with observers arguing that the order would, for a long time, remain an issue of public discourse.

In Umuahia, the Abia capital and adjoining villages, residents stayed back home, leaving the streets, especially the ever-busy city centre, known as Isigate, completely deserted.

Government offices, schools, banks, shops, business centres, markets, malls and plazas and petrol outlets remained closed.

In Imo State, socio-economic activities were also at a standstill amid heavy security presence in major cities and towns, including Owerri, the state capital.

In Awka, Abakiliki, the Anambra, Ebonyi states capital, residents also complied with the directive as hotels, restaurants and markets in the city and surrounding villages remained closed.

Interestingly, the situation was the same in Asaba, the Delta State capital, as residents and business concerns all complied with the sit-at-home order, particularly as military presence were conspicuously seen in almost all the states, especially on the Niger Bridge at Onitsha.

