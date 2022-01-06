Economic Adviser: President plans to use Salami as scapegoat – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hasdescribed the appointment of Dr. Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari barely a year to end of histenureasadesignto make the economist a scapegoat for the failures of the All ProgressivesCongress(APC)- led Federal Government. PDP in a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said it was evident that Salami might end up being rubbished and diminished as a titular adviser. The party accused the APC e of ignorance and incompetence without any regard for professional advice on governance and policy.

The party added: “As long as the APC with its insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians in government is involved, professionals like Dr. Salami can never make a headway but risk being smeared with failure. “If the APC government did not listen to Dr. Salami as the head of the hurriedly established Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), it will not now take his advice in his new capacity because the APC government lacks the listening ears, competence, capacity, integrity and political will and desire for good governance.”

