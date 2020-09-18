Economic diversification: A’Ibom commissioner harps on improved oil palm yields

With the priority placed by government on agriculture in its economy diversification-drive, oil palm farmers in Akwa Ibom State

have been urged to increase their yeilds through improved production methods.

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong gave the charge Thursday, in Ikot Ekpene during the 3rd Oil Palm Submit, which held at the Ikot Ekpene Village Council Hall.

Comrade Ini Ememobong, who was presenting a paper on “The Role of Small Scale Oil Palm Farmers in Nigeria Economy”, noted that, the importance of oil palm as a major product of agriculture cannot be over emphasized and called on oil palm farmers to step up their yeilds by adapting good production methods.

Represented by the Director of Strategy in the ministry, Elder Joseph Etem, the state’s image maker identified the major economic importance of oil palm to include: being a high yieldig source of edible and industrial oils, strong producer of vitamin A and good source of treatment balm, amongst others.

He observed that the derievable benefits of oil palm is more sustainsble than other vegetable oil as a large percentage of it used in food production and industrial materials, advising that, oil palm farmers should ensure the sustainability of a value chain through availability of the product for domestic and other uses.

The information boss assured that the state government, with its priority in agriculture, will continue to synergise with oil palm farmers to harness the potentials in oil palm to boost its economy diversification.

In his keynote address, the Executive Director, Directorate of Agricultural Investment, Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation (AKICORP), Pastor Umo Eno, represented by the Head of Department, Agricultural Investment, Mr. Ofonmbuk Nelson, decried the situation where oil palm was abandoned in pursuit of crude oil which plundered Nigeria into a mono economy.

Earlier, the President of Oil palm Plantation owners Multipurpose cooperative Society, Mr. Udeme Bassey Edet, explained that the event was a yearly programme with the aim of promoting comparative advantage among oil palm farmers.

