Economic Diversification: Ortom urges FG to grant states full autonomy

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has told the Federal Government to grant states full autonomy to enable them to participate actively in economic diversification.

Hemadethecallatameeting between a delegation from the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and stakeholders in the state to discuss how to improve revenue generation through mining in Makurdi.

Ortom, who was represented by the Commissioner of Finance David Olofu, said the Federal Government has no right to be issuing licenses for mineral resources in states.

He said: “The Federal Government talks about diversifying the economy, meanwhile, they are holding the knife and the yam. How do you do diversification if you don’t allow states to be active participants in the mineral sectors?” Ortom said the state government will organise a summit of the mining sector to address all issues raised by stakeholders at the meeting.

The chairman of miners in Benue, John Tersugh Ikyanyon said most of their investors are running away from the state due to multiple taxation.

According to him, miners pay royalties to the Federal Government and still pay N300,000 to the state government. Responding to the allegation of multiple taxations, the Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) Executive Chairman Mrs. Mimi Adzakpe-Orubibi said what they are doing is legal and that people are raising issues out of sentiments to evade tax payment.

