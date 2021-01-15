Faith

Economic hardship will increase, says Bishop Eze in his 2021 prophecies

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The mandated prophet of Zion Heritage and Miracle Ministries, Bishop Okwudili Eze has released his prophecies for 2021 in which he warned that the economic situation in the country will become more dire with massive job losses.
The man of God also warned his fellow pastors to be be ready to face a strong attempt to destabilise churches across the country.
Here are some of Bishop Eze’s prophecies:
“Year 2021 shall be for all Zionites a year of flourish and fruitfulness on every side. The rain of God’s glory shall break every hard and fallow ground and results shall abound.
“The economic depression in Nigeria shall become unbearable and there will be a massive loss of employment from a lot of companies because of their inability to pay workers especially in the banking sector. Let us pray about this.
“It shall be a year of great testing of people’s faith and confidence in God and His promises. The systems of this world would collapse and unbelievable happenings will occur but those that hide in God and dwell in His presence shall flourish.
“There shall be a rise of restiveness and mass demonstrations amongst Nigerians because of hardship and high cost of living. It will look like every part of Nigeria will be boiling at the same time and if the government tries to use force and intimidation to stop them, it would backfire. We pray for the peace of Nigeria.
Nigerian churches and her leaders should get ready for battle. A strong plan to destabilize the churches and send fear into them has been hatched from the powers that be, but the gates of hell shall not prevail. Some church leaders will be arrow heads of target for arrest in 2021.
“2021 shall be a year of ‘The Big Break’ and divine compensation for a lot of people even in the midst of the global Economic crisis that would be plaguing the earth. A lot of people shall smile and see the fulfilment of their age-long visions and dreams.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Faith

Insecurity: Troops kill suspected kidnappers in Plateau, recover arms

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

T roops of Operation Safe Haven have killed three suspected kidnappers during clearance operation within the Qua’an Pan general area in Plateau State.     The troops also recovered arms, ammunition as well as a motorbike. Coordinator of the Defence Media Operation (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, further […]
Faith

You will never seek God in vain

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

God is open to all his children for he has ever made it clear to all that whoever that serves him will never regret it. This is because the good things of life here on earth and the eternal life in heaven are the portions of his obedient people.   It is on this the […]
Faith

Insecurity: Buhari’s failure to overhaul security apparatus worrisome, says TEKAN

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria otherwise known as TEKAN has expressed its worries over President Muhammadu Buhari’s reluctance to overhaul the nation’s security apparatus despite calls by the Church, National Assembly, governors and concerned Nigerians to do so. TEKAN, which is a fellowship that has been in existence for over 64 years […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica