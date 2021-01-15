Economic hardship will increase, says Bishop Eze in his 2021 prophecies

The mandated prophet of Zion Heritage and Miracle Ministries, Bishop Okwudili Eze has released his prophecies for 2021 in which he warned that the economic situation in the country will become more dire with massive job losses.

The man of God also warned his fellow pastors to be be ready to face a strong attempt to destabilise churches across the country.

Here are some of Bishop Eze’s prophecies:

“Year 2021 shall be for all Zionites a year of flourish and fruitfulness on every side. The rain of God’s glory shall break every hard and fallow ground and results shall abound.

“The economic depression in Nigeria shall become unbearable and there will be a massive loss of employment from a lot of companies because of their inability to pay workers especially in the banking sector. Let us pray about this.

“It shall be a year of great testing of people’s faith and confidence in God and His promises. The systems of this world would collapse and unbelievable happenings will occur but those that hide in God and dwell in His presence shall flourish.

“There shall be a rise of restiveness and mass demonstrations amongst Nigerians because of hardship and high cost of living. It will look like every part of Nigeria will be boiling at the same time and if the government tries to use force and intimidation to stop them, it would backfire. We pray for the peace of Nigeria.

Nigerian churches and her leaders should get ready for battle. A strong plan to destabilize the churches and send fear into them has been hatched from the powers that be, but the gates of hell shall not prevail. Some church leaders will be arrow heads of target for arrest in 2021.

“2021 shall be a year of ‘The Big Break’ and divine compensation for a lot of people even in the midst of the global Economic crisis that would be plaguing the earth. A lot of people shall smile and see the fulfilment of their age-long visions and dreams.”

Like this: Like Loading...