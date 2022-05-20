Economic Recovery: African Speakers seek debt forgiveness

The Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSAP) recently converged on Abuja for three days to brainstorm on the way forward for the continent. PHILIP NYAM who covered the conference reports

Between Monday, May 9 and Wednesday May 11, the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSAP) had an inaugural conference at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital on the need to enhance Africa’s recovery through parliamentary leadership. CoSAP is a platform initiated by the Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and his counterparts from Ethiopia (Mike Oquaye), Kenaya (Tagesse Chaffo), Rwanda (Donatille Mukabalisa), Senegal (Moustapha Niasse) and former speakers of Ghana and South Africa, Justin Muturi and Thando Modise. It aims to facilitate increased deliberation, collaboration and cooperation between speakers, heads of parliament and national assemblies across Africa to address common challenges, devise joint solutions and mobilise collective action to advance Africa’s development. It was officially launched on October 12, 2020 after three key meetings between founding speakers, which took place on August 17 2020, September 17, 2020 and October 12, 2020. Following the launch of CoSAP, the founding members initiated the African Speakers’ Debt Cancellation Initiative (DCCI). An advocacy initiative, DCCI was birthed as a means of establishing a cohesive pan-African parliamentary voice to support the global campaign, advocating for Africa’s debt cancellation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also seeks to provide more effective oversight regarding local and international policy interventions in combating the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. As Africa struggles to recover from the multifaceted effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the damage that it has wrought on the society and economies, CoSAP recognises the crucial role that parliamentarians play as custodians of Africa’s respective democracies. As such, CoSAP is committed to ensuring that Africa’s parliamentary leadership meaningfully addresses these challenges in a concerted and effective manner.

Essence of the conference

According to the organisers, the conference was held to among other reasons collaboratively explore means and measures for catalysing an inclusive and sustainable economic recovery process for African countries in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also to provide a platform for discussion, dialogue and action by African speakers and heads of African parliaments to advocate for more effective approaches in the continent’s public financial and economic management and to develop collaborative strategies for tackling related issues of common concern towards devising legislative interventions and solutions on a wider continental scale. The conference had in attendance speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives and the convener, Gbajabiamila, Ibrahim Boughali of Algeria, Mohamed Ali Houmed of Djibouti, Petros Mavimbela of the Kingdom of Eswatini and Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin of Ghana. Other speakers who graced the inaugural conference were Catherine Gothani Hara of Malawi, Donatille Mukabalisa of Rwanda, Jemma Nunu Kumba of South Sudan, Khatri Addouh of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Delfim Neves of Sao Tome and Principe, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula of South Africa and Jacob Francis Mudenda of Zimbabwe.

Gbajabiamila’s opening speech

In his welcome address, Hon. Gbajabiamila lamented that threat to democracy is one of the major developmental challenges facing the African continent, which needed to be tackled urgently. He said Africa has huge potential to achieve the highest development goals in the world and must do more urgently to get there adding that the parliament, being a key arm of government, has a major role to play in galvanising this push for Africa’s development to be in good stand with other continents. Gbajabiamila noted that some challenges to development, including threats to democracy, were issues to be tackled with the legislature playing a lead role, saying: “Africa has come of age. Yet there is no gainsaying that we are far from achieving the highest potential that we are able. Across the continent, democracy is under threat and in retreat. From Sudan to Mali, Guinea and Chad, elected governments have been usurped by military juntas, overturning years of progress and the hopes of millions. Even in the places where elected governments are still in charge, public faith in the governing institutions is at an all-time low.”

He stated that the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the weaknesses in the global health infrastructure and other development challenges, especially in Africa where poverty and loose governance systems worsened the impact on the citizenry. He, therefore, called for decisions that would quicken Africa’s post-COVID economic recovery and build a sustainable future. “Our tomorrow is a consequence of today’s choices, the commitments we make and the priorities we choose to pursue. Despite the real challenges and present dangers, this is also a time of abundant promise and possibility for us in Africa. Technology has remade our world into a global village where a child with a computer and internet connection in Lagos or Addis Ababa can compete in and succeed in a global marketplace that prioritises ideas and talent over religion, ethnicity and tribe.” he said. The speaker also called for “investing in Africa’s young people, protecting them, ensuring their health and well-being and providing them with a solid education upon which to build their future.” According to him, working together in an atmosphere of peace and jointly tackling the ravaging insecurity on the continent, will safeguard the future of the continent.

Buhari’s welcome address

President Muhammadu Buhari, who declared the conference open, was represented by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. He thanked the speakers for initiating the CoSAP, acknowledging the importance of the legislature in sustaining democracy and growth across the globe. Buhari observed that while Africa would appear to have “fared better” in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic when compared to other parts of the world, it still recorded over 253,000 deaths, some 30 million job losses and up to 40 million people being forced into poverty. He said the frightening statistics meant that on the continent, collaborative efforts must be made by countries to speed up development and economic recovery. In the case of Nigeria, the president told the session that it rolled out a N2.3 trillion economic stimulus package to help in mitigating the effects of the pandemic and speed up the recovery of critical sectors. The President listed vaccination, increased social protection schemes for the citizenry and the need to leverage technology innovations on development plans among the recovery steps Africa should take immediately.

Blacklisting of undemocratic govts

The speakers unanimously called on the global community to blacklist countries on the continent where undemocratic governments are in control. They said the new trend of military coups could set the continent on a reverse gear for many years and erode the development gains achieved through constitutional democracy. Commenting on the issue of undemocratic governments during a plenary session on “Africa’s Public Financial Management in the COVID-19 Era: Challenges, Opportunities and Way forward,” some of the speakers appealed to the global community not to recognise any African country where a coup brought in the government. “No country will recognise a government that does not come through the ballot box. There are expressed provisions in our laws. Yet these things are done in certain countries and they are allowed, which is wrong,” Gbajabiamila said. South Africa’s speaker, Mapisa-Nqakula, who first raised the issue, expressed surprise that undemocratic governments were gradually returning to Africa. She noted that this was against the African Union’s position, which strongly opposed the undemocratic takeover of power. Like Gbajabiamila, Mapisa-Nqakula said what the rest of the world should do was to resolve not to have any dealings with such countries. She described the trend as a “cancer” which must be stopped from further spreading. Zimbabwe’s speaker, on part, stated that lack of growth in Africa is not due to a lack of ideas but the deliberate plot by the West to keep the continent in stagnation. According to him, an African leader elected into office by popular will or who comes up with innovative ideas is soon “punished” through any available method. Matunda urged participants at the Co- SAP meeting to come up with strong recommendations that would address the growing trend of military coups in some parts of the continent.

Quest for debt

cancellation Speaking on day two of the conference, Gbajabiamila explained that the body would want all debts owed by African countries cancelled. He noted that this would help the countries to start from “reset the button to zero,” meaning that they had no debts outstanding against them. He told his colleagues that in the case of the latter, the debts would still be outstanding, except that there would be some alterations, adjustments or even postponement of the repayment schedules. Gbajabiamila, who was contributing to discussions on the first plenary topic of the day: “Financing Africa’s pandemic Response: Legislative Imperatives and Interventions,” anchored by the Country Representative in Nigeria, World Health Organisation, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, said: “We want to reset our buttons to read from zero. That is the position, and I appeal that we all support this push.” The session was chaired by the Speaker of the National Assembly of South Africa, Hon. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and participants at the session, backing Gbajabiamila’s position, stressed the need for parliaments to step up their oversight duties in tracking how the executive spent loans taken on behalf of countries, which ended as debt burdens or traps. Some noted that in countries that secured debt reliefs, the parliaments must interrogate how the money returned to them was spent. They pointed out that the creditornations, in considering the appeals for debt cancellation or relief would look at several factors, including accounting for how the loans were utilised and the compliance of countries to agreements signed at the inception of the loan requests.

Adesina’s

submission The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, in his keynote address, congratulated Co- SAP for its vision and leadership, adding that the conference should be directed at the hearing, feeling and responding to the challenges facing the people and emerging with concrete solutions and legislative interventions. He advocated for the legislature to boost food production to reduce Africa’s reliance on food imports. He canvassed for the implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to encourage local production, regional trade, and export globally to ensure sustainable economic productivity recovery. There were also goodwill speeches from several key stakeholders and actors, including the Speaker of the National Assembly of Djibouti and Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the African Parliamentary Union (APU), Hon. Mohamed Ali Houmed; Deputy Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Jarvis Matiya and a pre-recorded goodwill message from the Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Martin Chungong. The speeches expressed appreciation for CoSAP and its ideals as a platform needed now more than ever, in helping Africa recover from the impact of COVID-19 through parliamentary leadership and diplomacy. They enjoined CoSAP to push measures such as debt relief, implementation of AfCFTA, development of resilience mechanisms through investments by member countries in health systems, education, infrastructure, research and technology, human capital development and gender equality in order to enhance growth and development.

Recommendations

Based on these observations, the speakers recommended that amongst others, for strong punitive measures for unconstitutional overthrow of governments, African parliaments must stand together to resist military coups in all parts of the continent and jointly advocate for more punitive measures, collectively as defenders of our democracies. They also called for the enactment of debt management legislation, saying: “African countries should institutionalise mandatory regular reporting and publication of public debt reports. This should also be legislated requiring approval from the legislature on any borrowing, as well as limits and properly documented plans for borrowing tied to specific projects and programmes. African parliaments must ensure proper oversight to proactively reduce Africa’s debt profile.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...