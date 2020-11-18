Economic recovery: Nigeria, others should revise targets

Their finances may be in shambles currently, but as part of measures to support economic recovery, Nigeria and other countries on the continent grappling with the coronavirus(Covid-19) crisis should revise revenue targets in order to ease the pressure on revenue collection agencies, a new report has recommended.

The report produced by the OECD Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, the African Union Commission and the African Tax Administration Forum, titled, “Revenue Statistics in Africa 2020”, compiles comparable tax revenue and non-tax revenue statistics for the years 1990 to 2018 for 30 countries in Africa.

Apart from advising countries to account for the negative impact caused by the pandemic, by lowering of revenue targets for revenue collection agencies, the report also recommended that countries should explore other revenue streams such as wealth taxes and property taxes; modernise tax administration systems and place caps and sunset clauses on tax relief measures.

In addition, the report suggested that countries should put in place teams to monitor the impact on tax relief measures, including quantifying revenue forgone due to such measures versus economic benefits derived; automate and track expenditures related to these measures, especially those on support to businesses; consider increasing support to the informal sector; ensure business continuity and minimise tax fraud; safeguard customs revenue by, for example, intensifying post clearance audits and putting in place systems to curb smuggling activities and attract direct foreign investment.

Although the report stated that the average tax revenues of the 30 African countries it covered increased from 15.1 per cent to 16.5 per cent of GDP, between 2010 and 2018, it remained lower than the averages for Latin American/Caribbean and OECD countries (23.1% and 34.3% respectively in 2018).

It noted that following the devastating impact of the Covid-19 crisis, African countries, like the rest of the world, were compelled to introduce pandemic tax relief measures, which included deferral of tax payments, tax rebates, exemptions and reliefs, suspension of penalties and interest for late payments and extension of filing periods.

It, however, noted that as a result of inexperience, several African countries neglected to couple tax relief measures with sunset clauses, which will cause problems in trying to retract these measures.

Still, the authors of the report expressed the hope that the longawaited implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will play an important role in the future of domestic resource mobilisation in Africa, and in accelerating the economic recovery.

They stated that AfCFTA’s implementation will result in the removal of non‑tariff barriers to trade, and broader trade facilitation measures, adding the development is expected to lead to a three per cent increase in tariff revenues by 2035.

