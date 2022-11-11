News

Economic Reform: I’m yet to borrow N100bn, says Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Thursday told the Anambra State House of Assembly that he is yet to borrow the N100 billion loan approved for him by the lawmakers. The governor made the disclosure while presenting a budget estimate of N258.9bn to the House of Assembly. The budget tagged, “Budget of Acceleration” was presented at the State Legislative Chambers, Awka.

It was made up of a capital budget of N164.2 billion, accounting for 63.2 percent of the budget with a recurrent expenditure of N95.5 billion, accounting for 36.8 percent of the budget. The budget, according to the governor had a deficit of N13 billion.

N91.8 billion or 56 percent of the total capital expenditure was dedicated to roads, transport, power and urban regeneration. Presenting the budget, Prof. Soludo who commended the cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government, explained that amidst the visible daunting challenges, his administration would implement its disruptive change agenda.

 

