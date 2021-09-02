Economic reforms and our mindset

Gbenga Kalejaiye

For a nation, economic reforms have become the building blocks of its society leading to efficiency and improvements in various sectors and eventually to wealth creation, distribution and welfare improvements for citizens.

Nigeria’s rapidly changing and unpredictable economy, which, over the years, has led to a decreased standard of living for the average Nigerian, can be nursed back to health through economic reforms.

As we look to a “saviour” in the government, various examples of change over the years, whether technological advancement, women’s liberation and rights, fights against injustice, etc., come to mind.

A common element in multiple instances of evolution is that changes were inspired from within, from social to political to economic. Thus, growth processes within any society must heavily rely on internal motivations and factors instead of external ones.

To this effect, the first place to start is the mindset of both citizens and leaders alike. As a teacher of mental toughness and bouncebackability, I see that people do not always have the presence of mind to make the decisions they need to make, especially when those decisions are considered challenging.

Therefore, for effective economic reforms, leaders have to muster the will to make decisions that have far-reaching and long term ripple effects for good. But, on the other hand, the citizenry should be ready to endure the effect of the needed altering of the structure of an economic system necessary for sustainable growth.

One of the policies that can drive the active generation of income and economic growth in Nigeria is the independent functioning of state and local governments.

But, unfortunately, income distribution from the Federal Government is standing in the way of actively harnessing our human and natural resources. In the course of my work as a teacher, trainer and events host moderator, I have had the opportunity to interact with some very bright minds who can be assets within their states of residence and, or origin.

Yet, dependence on the centre has led to overlooking these assets and resources that lie within the state.

Re-orientating economic activities and re-directing the desired course of evolution of an economy requires the presence of mind. Back of the finely crafted policies and ideas is the will to see them to fruition by specific necessary actions.

Firstly, the state governments working in synergy with the federal government continue to create an enabling environment. Working to gather and motivate the citizenry should enhance the baking and distribution of the national cakes.

These reforms will happen more effectively if, at the state levels, enterprises that lie dormant are revived and efficiently managed. Unemployment, for instance, will be significantly improved when certain state-owned enterprises begin functioning.

Similarly, state governments can privatise some of these enterprises and the institutions with the will and a track record to produce results given the opportunity to work within various sectors.

For privatisation and private enterprises to be effective within states, we must cultivate the belief in and trust in our oneness as a people.

Holding the picture of our shared visions in mind serves us better than holding on to reminders of past failures, which can breed distrust. We should ask ourselves, “how have the narratives we have held on to before now served us?”

Regardless of who propagated the narrative. Culture and tradition are as dynamic as man and his society, and we should realise that certain narratives have hindered our economic progress and expansion. Therefore, they should be relegated to the past while we chart new courses.

Similarly, citizens need to develop the courage and confidence, where they do not already possess it, seizing opportunities within the changing landscape, and continue working towards shared prosperity and belief in Nigerian greatness.

The engineering that will birth our desired Nigeria requires all hands on deck. We need to disabuse our minds of the poverty mindset that keeps us bickering at each other, hoarding resources, concentrating on today alone instead of the possibilities of a breathtaking future.

Will we invest in developing the mindset of world wealth creators, lenders and leaders, with a can-do/all-things-are possible perspective?

*Kalejaiye writes from Lagos

