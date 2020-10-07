Economic reforms: Delta creates ‘CARES’ to replace SEEFOR

Delta State Government yesterday said it had finalised plans to roll out a similar project tagged: “Nigeria COVID- 19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (CARES) programme, which would, maintain similar nomenclature and structures as the now rested State Employment and Expenditure For Results (SEEFOR) projects.

The new initiative, according to the state government, is in response to the yearnings and appeals by stakeholders in the state for the sustainability of the World Bank, European Union (EU) and SEEFOR projects, which ended on September 30. Although not a direct extension of the SEEFOR project, the state government noted that the new CARES programme would be formally rolled out during the first quarters of 2021.

The state Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr. Barry Gbe, who disclosed this in Asaba during a formal closeout programme of the SEEFOR project in the state, said the new programme was conceived, following the plethora of successes recorded through the now defunct SEEFOR project.

The commissioner explained that several presentations and appeals made to the World Bank by both the federal and state governments for the extension of the SEEFOR project in the state and country, had constantly met a brick wall.

He said: “You might have been aware that as at September 30, 2020, the pilot phase of the SEEFOR project officially came to a close after seven years of active interventions. “For a good number of us, who came into the Steering Committee in 2019 by virtue of our political appointments, the journey albeit short, had been an exciting one.

“For me, I would say that the wealth of experience I have gathered from my exposure to the SEEFOR project implementation activities during this short period of time has greatly influenced my understanding and approach to the implementation of socio-economic activities in the state.

“Evidently, with the successes we recorded from the SEEFOR interventions in the state, we can confidently say that the project has been an allround success. “It was thus in view of these successes that the state governor endorsed a request to the World Bank for a second phase of the project. In response, the bank informed us of its intentions to introduce some new portfolios that would have similar nomenclature and structures as the SEEFOR project

