Economic Report: Consumer credit rises by N270.34bn

Consumer credit jumped by 13.04 per cent to N2.34trillion at end-May 2022, from N2.07trillion at end-December 2021, latest data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the economic reports for May 2022 and Q1’22 recently released by the apex bank indicates that consumer credit outstanding as at end-May, stood at N2.34trillion compared with N2.07 trillion at end-December 2021. This means that consumer credit increased by N270.34billion in the first five months of the year.

Consumer credit refers to no-collateral, short- and intermediate-term loans, extended by banks or online lenders, to finance the purchase of commodities or services for personal consumption or to refinance debts incurred for such purposes.

According to the CBN economic reports, the increase in consumer credit, in the period under review, was driven by growth in retail loans, as well as the effectiveness of the

apex bank’s various policies to boost credit expansion. TheCBN’sMayEconomic Report, for instance, stated: “Credit to key sectors of the economyincreasedby 1.9per centtoN26,370.05billion, from N25,876.72billionatend-April 2022. The expansion was driven by increased credit to industry and services. “Specifically, thepreceding month’scredittoindustryand services increased by N276.87 billionandN234.06billion, respectively, toN10,571.61billion and N14,188.01 billion. “However, credit to the agriculturalsectordecreasedby N17.59 billion to N1,610.43 billion over the same period. In terms of relative share in total credit, services and industry, maintained dominance with a share of 53.8 per cent and40.1percent, respectively, while the share of agriculture stood at 6.1 per cent. “Consumer credit outstanding increased in the review perioddue to the growth in retail loans. Consumer credit outstanding grew by 0.8per centtoN2,344.10billion atend-May, from N2,325.97 billion in the preceding month. “The sustained increase in consumer credit reflected a growth of new financial product offerings and the effectiveness of the bank’s various policies to encourage credit expansion. By disaggregation, retail loans recorded a sizable growth of 13.2 per cent, to N554.83 billion from N489.97 billion at end-April, while personal loans decreased by 2.5 per cent to N1,789.26 billion relative to N1,835.99 billion in the preceding month.” Similarly, the apex bank’s Q1’22 Economic Report said: “Growth in sectoral credit allocation was in line with the Bank’s effort at boosting productivity and output growth in the real economy. Relative to the preceding quarter, total credit utilisation by sectors grew by 3.71 per cent to N25,282.36 billion. “Credittotheagricultural sector grew highest by 10.08 per cent to N1,604.72 billion, from N1,457.82 billion in 2021Q4. This was followed by the services sector with a credit expansion of 5.01 per cent to N13,660.76 billion, from N13,009.23 billion in the preceding quarter. Similarly, credittoindustrygrewby1.07 per cent to N10,016.88 billion, from its level in the previous quarter. However, the report further stated that “personal loans drove growth in consumer credit in the period under review. At N2,279.45 billion, consumer credit outstanding rose by 9.92 per cent at end-March 2022 from N2,073.76 billion at end-December 2021. “The growth was driven by the increase in the volume of consumer credit extended by the Other DepositoryCorporations( ODCs) for personal loans, which grew by 14.57 per cent. The share of consumer credit in total private sector credit rose by 9.36 per cent, compared to an increase of 8.67 percent in the precedingquarter(Figure20). “The growth in consumer credit was attributed to the Bank’s policies to deepen the financial services space and the improved Know Your Customer (KYC) process. “Thegrowthinconsumer credit reflected the expansionary monetary policy stance of the Bank, as well as the effectiveness of the Loanto- DepositRatiopolicy, aimed at reflating the economy. A breakdown of consumer loansshowedthat retailloans rose by 1.8 percentage points, over the level at the end of the preceding quarter, while personal loans dipped by 1.8 percentage points.” Analysts believe that apart from the CBN’s various policies to boost credit expansion, especiallyitsLoan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy, rising competition between deposit .oney banks (DMBs) and financial technology companies (Fintechs), has also driven the surge in consumer credit in the last two years. New Telegraph reports thataspartof itsmeasuresto encourage DMBs to increase lending to the real sector of the economy, the apex bank had, on July 3 2019, directed lenders to maintain a minimum LDR (portion of customers’ deposit that is given out as loans) of 60 percent by September 30, 2019. It said that failure to comply with the directive will result in a levy of additional Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR. Citing the immediate success recorded by the policy, theCBNsubsequentlyraised the LDR target by another 5.0ppts to 65.0per cent and set a compliance deadline of 31 December 2019.

