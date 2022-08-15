News

Economic Sabotage: EFCC, Army nab 120 suspected oil thieves

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has announced the arrest of 120 suspects in connection with “illegal oil bunkering” in Ndoni, Rivers State.

A statement, Monday, by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were rounded-up by operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command, in a joint operation with personnel of the 6 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt

“They were arrested on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Ndoni, Rivers State where suspected illegally refined stolen petroleum products are off-loaded into vehicles at the waterfronts for distribution within and outside Rivers State.

“The arrest of the suspects was made possible by intelligence on the alleged illegal oil bunkering activities in the locality.

“In the course of the arrest, eight vehicles and pumping machines were recovered. The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” Uwujaren said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

