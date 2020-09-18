Economic sabotage: We destroyed 1.5m litres of illegally refined AGO – Military

The military has said that intensified operations against economic sabotage in the South South, has resulted in the immobilisation of a total of 1, 052, 300 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The operations that facilitated discovery and subsequent destruction, were conducted between September 10 and 17.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, who made the disclosure at the regular operational briefings held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja Friday, said troops were recording gains in ongoing operations across the various theatres.

This was as the coordinator appealed for greater public support, while assuring the citizenry of safety of lives and property.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe have continued with the aggressive fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and illegal oil bunkering in the zone with attendant successes.

“Within the period under review, the patrol team of Forward Operating Base BONNY acting on credible intelligence on 13 September 2020, immobilized an illegal refinery containing tanks filled with about 307,300 litres of illegally refined AGO at Orutoro fishing camp in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Relatedly, on same day, Nigerian Navy Ship Delta patrol team dismantled a reactivated illegal refinery containing tanks filled with about 595,000 litres of illegally refined AGO at Banga Community in Delta State.

“Also, within this period, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder patrol team located and immobilized an illegal refining site at Mudukiri Creek, Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“The site had a metal reservoir laden with an estimated 150,000 litres of illegally refined AGO. In the same vein, Forward Operating Base Bonny patrol team discovered and dismantled an illegal refining site in Ataba, Andoni LGA of Rivers State,” Enenche said.

He added that: “The team discovered 8 metal storage tanks and 4 dugout pits laden with about 1,289.45 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil.

“… Nigerian Navy Ship Jubilee clearance operation team acting on credible intelligence on a suspected pirates and sea robber’s camp at Otoyo, Akwa-Ibom State, raided the camp.

“The patrol team came under fire. However, the overwhelming fire power of our own personnel led to the forceful withdrawal of the pirates leading to their dislodgement and deactivation of the camp.”

