Economic sabotage: We recovered N89.7m stolen diesel in one week –AFN

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), Friday, said that it recovered an estimated four hundred thousand litres of illegally refined automotive gas oil (AGO), stored at different refining sites by suspected economic saboteurs in the Niger Delta region of the country.

Apart from the recoveries, it noted that the illegal sites were “deactivated” by the maritime component of Operation Delta Safe. The estimated cost of the illegally-refined litres of AGO, which were discovered during an operation that was conducted between 17 and 23 July, is put at N89, 748, 000. Briefing journalists at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja, Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the feat followed the determination of the military to deny suspected crude oil thieves access to stolen wealth.

