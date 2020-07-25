News

Economic sabotage: We recovered N89.7m stolen diesel in one week –AFN

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), Friday, said that it recovered an estimated four hundred thousand litres of illegally refined automotive gas oil (AGO), stored at different refining sites by suspected economic saboteurs in the Niger Delta region of the country.

Apart from the recoveries, it noted that the illegal sites were “deactivated” by the maritime component of Operation Delta Safe. The estimated cost of the illegally-refined litres of AGO, which were discovered during an operation that was conducted between 17 and 23 July, is put at N89, 748, 000. Briefing journalists at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja, Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the feat followed the determination of the military to deny suspected crude oil thieves access to stolen wealth.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fayemi lauds health workers’ resilience, seeks prayers for COVID-19 status

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has lauded resilience of health workers in the state, urging them to continue with their determination to stamp out COVID-19 pandemic from the state. Besides, Fayemi, who spoke from self-isolation yesterday following COVID- 19 positive status, sought residents’ prayers to resume work in earnest, saying coronavirus was real. The […]
News

Buhari commends Pakistan for strong military ties with Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the strong bonds of friendship that exist between Nigeria and Pakistan which he said were characterized by extensive Military-to- Military engagement. Speaking at the virtual farewell meeting with Major-General Waqar Kingravi (rtd), the out-going Pakistani High Commissioner to Nigeria, President Buhari described Nigeria- Pakistani relationships as wide and far-reaching, going […]
News

Sultan declares today first day of Zulkida 1441 AH

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

    The Sultanate Council, Sokoto, yesterday announced the non-sighting of Zulkida crescent last Sunday and accordingly declared today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 as the thirtieth of Shawwal 1441 After Hijrah.     A statement signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs at the council, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, said the council and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: