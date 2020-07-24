Economic sabotage: We recovered N89.7m stolen diesel in one week – AFN

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), Friday, said that it recovered an estimated four hundred thousand litres of illegally refined automotive gas oil (AGO), stored at different refining sites by suspected economic saboteurs in the Niger Delta region of the country.

Apart from the recoveries, it noted that the illegal sites were “deactivated” by the maritime component of Operation Delta Safe.

The estimated cost of the illegally-refined litres of AGO, which were discovered during an operation that was conducted between July 17 and 23, is put at N89, 748, 000.

Briefing journalists at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja, Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the feat followed the determination of the military to deny suspected crude oil thieves access to stolen wealth.

Our correspondent reports that the briefing also covered counterinsurgency operations in the North East, as well as anti-banditry operations in the North West and North Central parts of the country.

“In continuation of the anti-Crude Oil Theft (COT) and other economic sabotage operations in the South-South zone of the country, the Maritime Component of Operation Delta Safe has recorded tremendous successes against economic saboteurs.

“Within the week under review, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder patrol team, using drone, discovered an illegal refining site around Cawthorne Channel. The site had two metal reservoirs laden with an estimated 300,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and a large wooden boat containing 3.14 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil. The wooden boat and products were dismantled while the site was deactivated.

“Additionally, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder in conjunction with Forward Operating Base Bonny located an illegal refining site at Bille Creek with one tarpaulin and two metal reservoirs stored with about 60,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and 125.7 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil. The storage facilities and product were dismantled while the site was deactivated.

“Similarly, on July 20, Nigerian Navy Ship Delta team intercepted two large wooden boats along Aladja Creek. The boats were laden with about 40,000 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined AGO stored in polythene bags,” Enenche said.

