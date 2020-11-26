News

Economic sabotage: We seized foreign rice, pms worth N26.2m in one week – Military

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday, said troops undertaking operations to check economic sabotage in the South South, seized a total of 774 bags 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice worth over N24 million.

This was even as the troops of Operation Delta Safe intercepted 11, 375 litres of illegally-refined products suspected to be premium motor spirit (PMS).

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure at the regular briefing which held at the DHQ in Abuja, to provide update on on-going military operations across theatres, said the recoveries were made between November 19 and 25.

Apart from the South South, the DMO’s coordinator further disclosed that across North West, North East and other theatres of operations, commendable successes were being recorded by the military, in collaboration with other security agencies, as well as the locals.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe have sustained the fight against economic sabotage in the zone successfully. Within the period in focus, Forward Operating Base Ibaka gunboats while on routine patrol around Ikang waterways, intercepted and arrested one medium size wooden boat laden with 30 drums of 300 litres of product suspected to be PMS with 2 suspects, two 40 HP outboard engines and two pumping machines. Items and suspects are currently in troop’s custody to be handed over to the relevant security agency.

“Additionally, Nigerian Navy Ship, Soroh in conjunction with Sector 2, Operation Delta Safe carried out a dawn operation on November 21, 2020 around Gbaran Community,” Enenche said.

He said: “In the course of the operation, two armed pirates, one with an AK-47 and the other with a pump action rifle were sighted as they tried engaging own personnel while escaping.

“However, one of the pirates was neutralized while the one with AK-47 sustained gunshot wounds and jumped into the river. A further search led to the discovery of two more locally made guns and cartridges in the apartment where the pirates reside.

“Operations Calm Waters II and Swift Response have continued to record more successes.

“Within the period under review, about 774 bags of 50kg of foreign parboiled rice as well as two suspects were arrested and handed over to the Nigerian Customs Service.

“A wooden boat laden with 11,375 litres of PMS was also intercepted.”

