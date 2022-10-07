News

Economic Situation: Nigerians going through hell –Northern CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has lamented that Nigerians are going through hell over increasing economic hardship. In communiqué after the meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) in Kaduna, the group said the prevailing economic situation in the country has brought abject poverty and hunger among millions of Nigerians. The communiqué was jointly signed by the Chairman, Rev. Yakubu Pam, and the Secretary-General, Elder Sunday Oibe.

CAN said it deliberated on a wide range of issues affecting Christians in the North and the state of the nation at the meeting including the 2023 general election; insecurity; and the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Part of the communiqué stated: “Our weak economy has thrown millions of Nigerians into abject poverty and hunger. Life is becoming a living hell as people struggle to make ends meet. “Almost on a daily basis, prices of food and essential items are on the increase. Many families can barely get one square meal in a day.

“There is no denying the fact that there is poverty and hunger in the land. “The reality on the informaground is evident for all to see. Poverty and hunger affect all spheres of life. “It fuels criminality and crime; it affects education; it affects quality healthcare. “Hunger affects citizens’ political choices. Already those who mismanaged the economy are using hunger as a weapon as the 2023 general election approaches.”

 

