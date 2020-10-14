Business

Economic stakeholders advocate more funds for infrastructure

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Some stakeholders in the Nigerian economy have stressed the need for more funds for infrastructural development in the country. The stakeholders, who made the call yesterday at the Lafarge Africa Plc’s inaugural session of Concrete Ideas webinar series with the theme, ‘Public-Private Partnership Approaches to Rapidly Upscaling Nigeria’s Economic Infrastructure,’ said injection of more funds became necessary in order to achieve right level of development.

The Concrete Ideas webi-nar is a quarterly platform that will assemble both national and international stakeholders to discuss strategic and topical issues in the area of construction and other sections of its value chain. Mr. Mobolaji Balogun, Chief Executive Officer of Chapel Hill Denham, said to achieve the right level of infrastructural development Nigeria need to increasing infrastructural spend in the nation’s budget by 20 per cent per year.

“We have to be increasing our infrastructuralspendprobably by 20 per cent per year. This will enable us achieve therightlevelof development. All the solution to Nigerian infrastructure problems are available in our financial markets. We should emulate other countries on how to tap more opportunities from the capital market,” he said.

Mr. Bismarck Rewane, Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives, who decried the sorry state of infrastructural development in the country, noted that about 60 per cent of the nation’s grounded infrastructures are uncompleted projects. Rewane noted that Epe- Lekki express way, which was started some years ago, still remains uncompleted despite that toll fess are being collected.

