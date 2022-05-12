Economic straits: Looming danger as investors mull exodus

Recently, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, appeared before the House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committee (PAC) where he revealed that the country’s macroeconomic challenges were compelling several African countries to mount pressure on companies registered and operating in Nigeria to relocate to their countries. TAIWO HASSAN reports on the effects of this on Nigeria’s economy

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) painted a gloomy picture of the country’s economy, especially in the manufacturing sector, in its recently released aggregate Manufacturers CEO’s Confidence Index (MCCI) for Q1’22, which showed that volatility was still confronting many firms. Specifically, the aggregate MCCI is a quarterly research and advocacy publication of MAN, which measures changes in pulse of operators and trends in the manufacturing sector, in response to movements in the macroeconomy and government policies, using primary data mined through direct survey on over 400 chief executive officers of MAN-member companies. To show that all is still not well with Nigerian operating environment, MAN explained in the report that contributory factors affecting ease of manufacturing and production in Nigeria included eroding disposable income of consumers, high interest rate, excessive drive for revenue by government, obvious neglect of the economy for politics, acute shortage of forex, insecurity and immediate impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine as seen in the hike in price of diesel, wheat and others.

Firms’ forthright thinking

However, when considering the evaluation of MAN’s listed challenges confronting local manufacturers and business owners who are registered and operating in Nigeria at the moment, any right thinking operator would know that it’s time to relocate his or her business to another country where the operating environment is conducive and stable rather than to operate under a tough environment without getting the desired results. To sum it up, members of the organised private sector (OPS) have been telling government at the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) meetings that the volatility in the country’s economy has made Nigeria the costliest country in the world to produce goods because of high cost of production.

Fragile GDP growth

Already, the persisting Russia- Ukraine war has triggered oil price shock with spillover effects on operating costs, raw materials and inflation in countries that are not directly engaged with the war. Nigeria is not an exception as prices of goods and services are moving northward with the potential implication of shrinking production of goods and services. In addition, the worsening security challenge in many parts of the country is another serious threat to the agricultural and manufacturing value chain, which is capable of reducing production and contracting these sectors. No doubts, if the above conditions persist, production volumes will be impacted by the raw materials supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, the rising cost of diesel and other internal security crises. Job losses are also very likely due to constrained production and disrupted supply chains. All of these will likely depress growth potential in Nigeria’s economy. Besides, the manufacturing sector recorded real GDP growth of 2.28 per cent (year-on-year) in the fourth quarter of 2021, higher than the figure for Q4’20 by 3.80 per cent points and higher by 2.01 per cent points for the Q3 of 2021. The growth rate of the sector on a quarter-on-quarter basis stood at 3.57 per cent. In terms of real contribution to GDP, the manufacturing sector contributed 8.46 per cent in Q4”21, lower than the 8.60 per cent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 and lower than the 8.96 per cent recorded in Q3’21. However, the assessment outlook indicates that the manufacturing sector in Nigeria is already suffering some shocks from the rising cost of diesel, logistics, foreign exchange illiquidity, domestic inflationary pressure, weakening purchasing power, poor public infrastructure and port-related challenges as these may continue to present as headwinds to the sector’s performance. Additionally, with the war in Ukraine aggravating disruptions to supply chains of raw materials like wheat, barley, soybeans, sunflower and corn, the rising cost of production may not abate soon. FG’s stance on firms’ exodus While leading other agencies to appear before the House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to respond to queries from the Auditor General of the Federation, in Abuja, recently, Adebayo disclosed that several African countries were mounting pressure on companies registered and operating in Nigeria to relocate to their countries. Adebayo said that this scenario was worrisome and assured that government would do everything possible to ensure that such companies did not leave the shores of Nigeria. According to him, the countries, including Ghana, have increased their capital allowances to companies and have already taken away lots of investment from Nigeria. He said what was keeping some companies in the country today is the population. The minister said government was looking to increase the level of new investments and sustain existing ones. Adebayo said: “Our duty is to support investment growth in Nigeria. It is public knowledge that getting these investments is increasingly becoming difficult today.” Chairman of the committee, Wole Oke (PDP, Osun), said: “Nigeria is bleeding. We are borrowing daily to finance our budget and the minister of finance has said the reason we are borrowing is that we are not collecting the revenue we are supposed to collect. “The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has issued some instruments, which earned companies tax breaks and tax holidays. But this scheme has been abused by the companies. “When some of these companies appeared before this committee, we noticed from their presentation elements of tax evasion. For example, China Harbour got a waiver of N5 billion to import nails and wire nets. “In my village, we have a company that manufactures nails, but the cost of manufacturing nails locally is higher than those imported. So, how do we encourage local production? “The same company evaded some of the schemes of government and they are seeking to have pioneer status. We also have a company that has been existing in Nigeria since 1979 and has never paid one kobo to government. “ALSCON has been in operation and has not paid a single kobo to government coffers. There is a company that puts up a show and usurps the functions of NEPZA who are supposed to remit its operating surplus. But its licensees have undermined the agency. “Millions of dollars that are supposed to go into NEPZA’s coffers are going into private pockets. That is why we are trying to find out if there is a need to review existing laws because the Parliament will not allow the country to continue to bleed.”

Govt’s policies

However, to avert the looming exodus of manufacturing firms from Nigeria, sustaining the pace of recovery in 2022 and navigating through the rising uncertainties in the global economy require well-coordinated fiscal and monetary policies in promoting growth-enhancing and confidence- building policies that would encourage private and foreign capital inflows into the economy. To achieve these, the Federal Government needs to look for ways to resolve the lingering fuel supply crises by increasing importation to meet growing demand, which is putting pressure on diesel and fuel prices. It has also become imperative now that Nigeria needs to have reserves for these critical commodities, which can be accessed to meet sudden crashes in supply. Indeed, MAN and other private sector groups have always advocated the removal of fuel subsidies and that such rescued funds be diverted to subsidise the production of goods and services in the face of the rising cost of manufacturing. Also, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should embark on easing the economy, while keeping a tab on controlling rising prices. Credit to the private sector should increase and be targeted to support growth sectors and export-promoting sectors. The growing uncertainty is driven by the war in Ukraine, degenerating security crises and difficulties around the sourcing of forex for the importation of raw materials. In addition, CBN needs to initiate a gradual transition to a unified exchange rate system and allow for a market reflective exchange rate. The currency market is still beset with persisting liquidity challenges evidenced in the wide premium between NAFEX and the parallel market rates. To consolidate on the interventions earlier initiated, CBN needs to roll out more friendly supply-side policies to boost liquidity in the market. This would help bolster investor confidence and attract foreign investment inflows into the economy. Deliberate efforts toward making the business environment more conducive for MSMEs and large corporates at the national, subnational and local government levels are imperative. This can be achieved by addressing the structural bottlenecks and regulatory constraints contributing to the high cost of doing business. A supportive and conducive investment environment is critical in facilitating private sector involvement in the economic recovery process. Nevertheless, government should initiate moves towards having costreflective tariffs in the power sector as this will attract the needed investment to boost the power supply. L

last line

The OPS is perturbed that several companies registered and operating in Nigeria will definitely be under pressure at the moment, considering moving out of Nigeria to other African countries, to continue their businesses since government is not doing much to address the macroeconomic challenges in the operating environment, which is highly disruptive.

