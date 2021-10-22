Business

Economic summit: Heifer Nigeria to boost agric, empower youths

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Heifer Nigeria, in collaboration with Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), is organising a side event on October 26, 2021, at the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #27) to convene and interact with key stakeholders on the role of youth and technology in the transformation and future of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The event, themed: “Youth and Technology: The Future of Africa’s Agriculture,” is in line with the NES 27 theme: “Securing Our Future: The Fierce Urgency of Now.” The event will be held on October 25 and 26 at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. Rufus Idris, Country Director, Heifer Nigeria, said: “Youth are the future of agriculture in Africa, and they can bring the much-needed innovation that will enable African farmers to feed the continent’s growing population in the years ahead.

“Leveraging technology and modern practices will create a pathway for Nigeria to increase productivity and competitiveness of the agricultural sector to curb food insecurity and poverty. Heifer International is committed to supporting a business ecosystem that enables youths to drive innovation in the sector, growing their incomes through sustainable and scalable food, and farming practices.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: Dangers of Nigerian VIPs’ culture to aviation safety

Posted on Author WOLE Shadare writes

Nigeria is in no hurry to shed its VIP culture. There exists a VIP bazaar in the country. The upshot is a strategic subject as airport security gets sucked into the vortex of prestige, WOLE Shadare writes   Yari, Fintiri ‘found’ out   The alleged irresponsible conduct of a former Governor of Adamawa State, Abdullazeez […]
Business

NB to partner Lagos on greenery project

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Board and Management of Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc has reaffirmed the commitment of the company to continue to partner with the Lagos State government in achieving a green landscape in the Iganmu area of the state. This was disclosed by the new Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Hans Essaadi, during a courtesy visit […]
Business

Importers battle Chinese liners’ yoke

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

Importers with groupage containers are spending three months at the seaports before clearing their consignments because of extortion and unnecessary charges introduced by Chinese liners and their agencies, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports Importers using Nigerian major ports are facing another long-running crisis from Chinese shipping lines and their agents who impose double charges on groupage containers’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica