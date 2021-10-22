Economic summit: Heifer Nigeria to boost agric, empower youths

Heifer Nigeria, in collaboration with Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), is organising a side event on October 26, 2021, at the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #27) to convene and interact with key stakeholders on the role of youth and technology in the transformation and future of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The event, themed: “Youth and Technology: The Future of Africa’s Agriculture,” is in line with the NES 27 theme: “Securing Our Future: The Fierce Urgency of Now.” The event will be held on October 25 and 26 at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. Rufus Idris, Country Director, Heifer Nigeria, said: “Youth are the future of agriculture in Africa, and they can bring the much-needed innovation that will enable African farmers to feed the continent’s growing population in the years ahead.

“Leveraging technology and modern practices will create a pathway for Nigeria to increase productivity and competitiveness of the agricultural sector to curb food insecurity and poverty. Heifer International is committed to supporting a business ecosystem that enables youths to drive innovation in the sector, growing their incomes through sustainable and scalable food, and farming practices.”

