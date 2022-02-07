Economist calls for scrapping of CBN e-invoicing, e-evaluator

Renowned economist, Dr. Muda Yusuf, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) and a key member of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) has called for the scrapping of the recently- introduced electronic Evaluator (e-Evaluator) and Electronic Invoicing (e-invoicing) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), purportedly to curb foreign exchange (forex) malpractices.

Yusuf said in a statement issued yesterday, stated that the new policy would worsen the already bad international trade transactions process and should be scrapped in the interest of boosting investor’s confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

He said: “The CPPE notes with concern the recent introduction of Electronic Evaluator (E Evaluator) and Electronic Invoicing (E-Invoicing) by the Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN], purportedly to curb foreign exchange malpractices

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...