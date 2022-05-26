Economist cautions govt employees over involvement in politics

Renowned economic expert and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, has faulted the recent partisan disposition of serving ministers and head of agencies towards the 2023 general election. Specifically, he deplored the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, to participate in the process rather than focusing on the revival of the economy.

Yusuf, who spoke in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, disclosed that the move had cast a dark cloud over the independence, neutrality and professionalism of the Central Bank of Nigeria. The former Director-General of LCCI explained that it was a troubling development because of the huge reputational risk to the Central Bank of Nigeria and the wider implications for the country’s economy. According to him, it portends ominous outlook for the credibility of monetary policy, foreign exchange policy, management of intervention funds and the impartial discharge of regulatory responsibilities of the apex bank. Yusuf added that there were also profound implications for the confidence of investors, both foreign or local.

He said: “The central bank is an institution that needs to earn the trust of all stakeholders in the economy, irrespective of their political affiliation, creed, gender, religion, ethnicity or vocation. “It is difficult to earn this trust with the unfolding scenario of the obvious partisan stance of the CBN governor.

“This development raises serious ethical and propriety issues, which are much bigger than the legal questions. “These are not the best of times for the Nigerian economy. The distractions of dragging the apex bank into the chaotic space of partisan politics can only worsen an already bad situation. “The economy is yet to recover from the shocks of COVID- 19. Many businesses and investors are still struggling to survive in the context of a fragile economic recovery. “The onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine had inflicted yet another profound macroeconomic dislocations and supply chain disruptions on the global and domestic economies.

“It is a case of multiple devastating shocks on the economy and businesses.” He said it was bad enough that stakeholders in the economy were contending with the predicaments, which are partly consequences of dysfunctional monetary and foreign exchange policies of the central bank. He listed the problems to include record plunge of the naira exchange rate to about N590, unprecedented disparities between the official and parallel market exchange rates, which has created grave distortions and dislocations in the economy, a disparity that has created a paradise for forex brokers and currency speculators. Others are liquidity crisis in the forex market on a scale never witnessed in recent history with players in the economy facing difficulties in accessing foreign exchange to import their raw materials, equipment and meeting foreign payment obligations to their partners.

“Some have suffered reputational damage as a result. Many foreign investors are not able to remit funds outside the country, which has created serious country risk and perception problems for the Nigerian economy. “This has also negatively impacted foreign capital in-flows into the economy. “All of these have put the economy under severe strain, weakening growth outlook. “We cannot afford to worsen the current economic situation with a central bank that is entangled in the controversy of political partisanship,” he said. “In the circumstances, the most respectable course of action is to resign in order to preserve the integrity, credibility, independence, neutrality and professionalism of CBN. “This is also imperative to ensure the trust and confidence of stakeholders in the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

